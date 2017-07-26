BREAKING: Senate votes in support of affirmative action for women as ministers

Related News

The Senate has voted to alter the Constitution to provide for 35 percent affirmative action for women in federal and state cabinets.

A total of 49 of the 96 senators present during the ongoing electronic voting on the bill to further amend the 1999 Constitution supported the proposal.

The Senate also voted that governors and the President must submit list of commissioners or ministers, with portfolios, to the legislature within 30 days of inauguration.

The lawmakers also voted that FCT Minister should be appointed from one of the six area councils that constitute Abuja.

The lawmakers also voted in support of independent candidacy an a single term for the president and governors.

Follow our live updates of the votes here…