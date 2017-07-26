Police kill five kidnappers during shootout, rescue victim

Nigerian Police [Photo credit: Today.ng]
The Ogun State Police Command on Tuesday night killed five suspected kidnappers‎ after a failed attempt to collect N100 million ransom.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who paraded the corpses of the suspects to journalists at Egba Owode Divisional Police Headquarters, said the kidnappers engaged the police in a shoot-out during the rescue operation of the victim.

The victim was held in captivity for five days in the den of the abductors located along Ajura-Ogere road in Obafemi-Owode local government area of the state ‎.

Mr. Oyeyemi said the suspects had on Friday waylaid the victim and abducted him at gun point and then took him into a forest, where they kept him.

He said the kidnappers, within the period the victim was in their custody, made contact with his family demanding N100 million ransom.

The police spokesperson told journalists that following the development, the commissioner of police, Ahmed Ilyasu, gave a marching order to his officers to rescue the victim and apprehend the kidnappers.

Mr. Oyeyemi said one of the suspects who reportedly escaped would soon be arrested.

The victim, Stephen Adesokan, who narrated his ordeal to journalists said he was thankful for the prompt response of the police.

“They took my phone from me and spoke with my family demanding for N100 million before I could regain my freedom saying that failure to pay would result in my death,” he said.

  • Abdullah Musa

    It is now police are working against kidnappers.

  • Netanyahu

    The south “wastern” saints of nigeria. How market? Hypocrites who fail to remove the log in their own eyes. They will not crawl out of their rat holes to comment? I wish another tribe has the horrible tribal marks they have on their faces that can give a baby child epilepsy.

    • Deansmart

      We shall see when the names of those criminal are out for the people to see

    • bacons

      baby child ? meaning what?

    • Wale

      ///?????//