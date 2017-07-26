BREAKING: Osinbajo swears in two new ministers

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has sworn in two new ministers into the federal cabinet.

Stephen Ocheni from Kogi State and Suleiman Hassan from Gombe State were screened and confirmed by the Senate in May and have been waiting to be brought into the federal cabinet.

They were sworn in Wednesday morning at the council chamber of the Presidential Villa before the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive council, FEC.

Mr. Osinbajo said the portfolios of the two new ministers ” will be announced shortly.”

  • The Elderman

    Dear Editor,

    YEMI OSINBAJO is a waste of space; an amorphous dwarf with scant thought-process.

    Why pretend to be exercising powers without courage or confidence to go the whole hog?

    Why swear in two Ministers without assigning portfolios as job duty – why such pantomime?

    It is a lot better not to have an acting president than have a figure of speech as one, really.

    • FreeNigeria

      My thought exactly. How do you swear ministers in and don’t assign portfolios? What’s the point of swearing them in? This Nigeria don die finish

  • Green

    Why all these unnecessary delays, it’s getting irritating

  • henry

    Minister sworn in portfolio to be announced shortly any problems here no.Government knows what to do per time you are not there you don’t know the thinking of the government so what is you guys problem. It is possible there will be cabinet reshuffle and the Ag President want those minister to be there in their present office for the days meeting.
    President cannot wor with your parochial mind set.Let everybody face his assignment the whole Nigeria cannot be President the same time.