UPDATED: Two new ministers to be sworn in “soon” – Presidency

Related News

The two ministers from Kogi and Gombe states who were confirmed by the Senate in May will be sworn in soon, a presidential spokesperson has stated.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the two ministers would be sworn in on Wednesday; but Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson, said they would be sworn in ‘soon’.

Stephen Ocheni from Kogi State and Suleiman Hassan from Gombe State were cleared by the Senate on May 3 and have been waiting to be brought into the federal cabinet.

Asked to confirm whether the two ministers will be sworn in soon, Mr. Adesina, who spoke alongside his colleagues, Garba Shehu and Laolu Akande, said, “I like the word soon that you used because that is the real position. The ministers will be sworn in soon, sooner than you think it will happen.”

However, a top official in the presidency said the swearing in of the two ministers is fixed for Wednesday shortly before the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC.