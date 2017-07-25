UPDATED: Two new ministers to be sworn in “soon” – Presidency

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; Chief of Staff Abba Kyari; Head of Civil Service; Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita during the Federal Executive Council Meeting held at the Council Chamber of the State House in Abuja. 26th April 2017. Photo by: Novo Isioro
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; Chief of Staff Abba Kyari; Head of Civil Service; Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita during the Federal Executive Council Meeting held at the Council Chamber of the State House in Abuja. 26th April 2017. Photo by: Novo Isioro

The two ministers from Kogi and Gombe states who were confirmed by the Senate in May will be sworn in soon, a presidential spokesperson has stated.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the two ministers would be sworn in on Wednesday; but Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson, said they would be sworn in ‘soon’.

Stephen Ocheni from Kogi State and Suleiman Hassan from Gombe State were cleared by the Senate on May 3 and have been waiting to be brought into the federal cabinet.

Asked to confirm whether the two ministers will be sworn in soon, Mr. Adesina, who spoke alongside his colleagues, Garba Shehu and Laolu Akande, said, “I like the word soon that you used because that is the real position. The ministers will be sworn in soon, sooner than you think it will happen.”

However, a top official in the presidency said the swearing in of the two ministers is fixed for Wednesday shortly before the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • HyenasJackalsDogs&Baboons

    Hahahahahahaa!
    Buhari has finally cleared the coordinator to get them sworn in.
    Same way he(osinbajo) had to wait to be cleared before daring to sign the budget!
    Ahaha!
    I dey laff oooO!