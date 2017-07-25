Two new ministers to be sworn in Wednesday

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; Chief of Staff Abba Kyari; Head of Civil Service; Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita during the Federal Executive Council Meeting held at the Council Chamber of the State House in Abuja. 26th April 2017. Photo by: Novo Isioro
The two ministers from Kogi and Gombe states who were confirmed by the Senate in April would be sworn in on Wednesday before the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC.

The Senate had screened and confirmed Stephen Ocheni and Suleiman Hassan as ministers, following their nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari in March.

The information on the inauguration of the ministers was provided by three presidential spokespersons, Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu and Laolu Akande at a media briefing in Abuja.

