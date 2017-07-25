JUST IN: Senate wants INEC to conduct local govt elections

Nigerian Senate
Nigerian Senate

The Senate has voted to alter the 1999 Constitution in order to strip the states of power to constitute electoral commissions to conduct local government elections.

The alteration is part of constitutional reforms by the legislature to make local governments become independent of states.

The proposal became the 33rd item of the report on the bill to amend the 1999 Constitution presented by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu on Tuesday.

Mr. Ekweremadu’s report originally had 32 items, including autonomy for local government areas.

But Dino Melaye, APC-Kogi, said allowing states to oversee conducts of local government elections make a mess of the call for autonomy. Instead, Mr. Melaye moved that the Independent National Electoral Commission should conduct the local elections.

“How do we speak of local government autonomy, without addressing the foundation,” argued Mr. Melaye, in seeking states to be stripped of the power to constitute state electoral commissions to conduct local government elections.

Mr. Melaye’s motion was adopted by his colleagues when put to voice vote called by Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Mr. Ekweremadu’s report had only included proposal for democratically elected local councils, which can directly receive allocations from the federation accounts. In effect, the alteration bill seeks to abrogate the state-LG joint account system.

The bill also proposes that no local council should receive allocation except it is democratically constituted.

At the moment, many Nigerian states have caretaker committees in charge at local councils.

The Senate is still in session considering other items in Mr. Ekweremadu’s report on the bill to further amend the Constitution as at the time of filing this report.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Omakoji

    Great move

  • atakamosu

    The state cannot appoint an electoral commission and allow such to count votes against them. Take Lagos, retired Justice Ayotunde Phillips works hand in hand with the governor’s office. So how can she be impartial? Their budget is funded by the governor and why would a sane man help the opposition remove his local government thugs and yes men from office? I am familiar with the inner workings of LASIEC and it cannot be impartial or the budget will suffer, and the perks given to the officers will disappear. So, you cannot expect mama to be fair. All the EFCC has to do is review the recently conducted election and Magu will sh W his true colour. May the NASS remove the conducting of local elections from the impartial states.

    • Dominion

      Craze dey worry you……U are talking about LASIEC but you see nothing wrong about the one constituted by Ekiti state government. When PDP rats won all the seats in Ekiti state LGA, u didnt open your mouth to vomit rubbish like u are doin now. Have you used ur drugs?

    • aisha ani

      Osheeey!!!