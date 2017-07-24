Respect Nigeria’s Constitution, territorial integrity, Germany tells Igbo, others

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel Photo: hungarytoday.hu
German Chancellor, Angela Merkel
Photo: hungarytoday.hu

The German Ambassador to Nigeria, Bernhard Schlagheck, says his country will support a more united and prosperous Nigeria devoid of wrangling.

Mr. Schlagheck spoke during an interactive session with the leadership of the Enugu State Chapter of Ohaneze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, in Enugu on Monday.

The ambassador also said the Federal Republic of Germany had confidence in Nigeria’s ability to deal decently with the call for the restructuring of the country for a more equitable nation.

He, therefore, advised all parties to respect the constitution and territorial integrity of the country.

“We are very much interested in seeing a decent constitutional process and plead with all stakeholders to respect the Nigerian Constitution and territorial integrity.

“I am quite confident that the Nigerian people and their representatives in the parliament will take appropriate steps to make the restructuring process successful for the people of Nigeria.

“Let all stakeholders abide by the constitution and bring in what they have to say in the discussion process and make Nigeria better, prosperous and more successful.”

Mr. Schlagheck said his country was concerned about the effects of the agitations in parts of the country on future elections.

Responding, Chiedozie Ogbonnia, the president of the state chapter of Ohaneze Ndigbo, said the agitations from the South-East arose out of the feeling of marginalisation.

Mr. Ogbonnia said the main purpose for the agitation was to secure a better condition for the people of the area in a united Nigeria.

He said the clamour for the restructuring of the country had become a national discourse and imperative to give all sections of the country equal sense of belonging.

According to him, it is the hope of all Nigerians that all issues relating to the restructuring of the country are sorted out before the 2019 general elections.

Mr. Ogbonnia said the zone was working with other regions of the country to ensure a process that would keep intact the unity of the country.

He said the current administration at the Federal level was a product of the yearnings for change by Nigerians, adding that much needed to be done to keep the people together.

“The type of federation we run in Nigeria is not like others elsewhere in the world. We have to do away with the feelings of injustice in the country,” Mr. Ogbonnia said.

(NAN)

  • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

    Now comes the truth to the misfired canons,ipork,who think any sensible person trying to call them to order from their path to padition is in sane. You have gone the extreme way,which was to have waged war against the country. Yet,you are treated like the repentant prodigal son,but ignorance has over ran your brains to know what is right. Just because you lost an election, an agitation that was conspicously localized suddenly became a national issue. Wait,the document that oversaw the jettisoning the defunct Biafra, is a UN document, and not just a Nigerian document. Hence,why you see the countries like France, Germany,Britain etc coming out to categorically denouncing the madness and the forgotten history,called Biafra. It is defunct,it dead and it is forgotten.

  • Ola Ogundayo

  • Diplomatiqué

    @abdulmojeednojeemdeen:disqus

    German hypocrisy in Nigeria

    Despite Serbia’s claims that Kosovo is part of its sovereign territory, GERMANY was the 11th quickest country
    to formally recognize Kosovo secession as an independent country on 20th February 2008, just three days
    after Kosovo seceded and unilaterally declared independence from Serbia. How can German Ambassador
    to Nigeria turn 180 degrees afterwards and apply an opposite standard to Biafra; by saying in Yoruba
    language filled with sentimental platitudes but signifying nothing that:- ‘ILOSIWAJU NIGERIA,
    BI O SE DARU TO YI, LO JOMILOJU    ‘. What rubbish!

    • tundemash

      Kosovo went to war, have u declared war ?

  • AFRICANER

    Nazi

    • tundemash

      AFRICAN LIAR, is that because they have asked you lunatics to abide by the constitution ? How far with Donald Trump, the saviour, who was supposed to come and save you guys from your stup1dity?

  • Iskacountryman

    no nyamiri must go…we don tire…let germany take them…

    • 0tile

      Are you parasites not begging food from Germans? How much has Germany donated to you people since your certificate forger took power? Biafra can survive on their own but you parasites will perish without oil money from the Niger Delta.

    • Kickboxer

      Terrorist Sheekcoow…release our girls…

  • 0tile

    Up till today the Germans are still denying the holocaust. The Germans were not able to prevent the creation of the State of Israel. Nobody expects the Germans to denounce genocide and allow talented people to be on their own. Their leaders including their father Rudolf claimed that Germans were the superior race and all Africans are animals. No doubt corrupt Nigerians will love hear this hogwash from racist Germans.

    • Tola

      That is how you people peddle fake news about. Holocaust denial is even a crime in 16 European countries including Germany. If some ultra right extremists deny holocaust, this is German Government talking here. You cannot achieve anything through fraud and ‘alternative facts’.

  • Kickboxer

    Mr. German Ambassador,

    We are certain you are not in anyway insinuating we give up our self-determination rights for Germany ratified the UN charter (2007) on self-determination of indigenous people. So, if your suggestion is respectful for our self-determination rights we welcome your suggestion; we assure you that Biafra land would respect any boundaries btw Biafra land & Nigeria.

    WE WANT BIAFRA REFERENDUM & OUT

    Referendum will take place in Biafra. According to the UN charter (2007) on self-determination of indigenous people, a GOVT must organize a referendum for a nationality which wants to govern its people. If GOVT refuses, the UN will activate a process to organize the referendum. Apparently the Zoo govt would like to delay the process.

    It is against this backdrop that I call on Yariba slaves & their Northern Islamic terrorist masters to direct their ULTIMATUM to Zoo Govt to immediately organize referendum in Biafra.

    Be that as it may, Nigeria can’t afford to block a Biafra referendum…..Biafra referendum will be organized by UN support if Zoo Govt refuses to do so.

    IPOB position is LEGALLY BACKED BY the landmark Nigerian Supreme Court judgement on the case of Abacha Vs. Fawehinmi, United Nations charter on the rights of indigenous people, and African charter which was ratified and signed by Nigeria and overrides the Nigerian Constitution on the rights for the indigenous people to the self determination.

    THEREFORE IF YARIBA SLAVES & THEIR ISLAMIC TERRORIST MASTERS ARE NOT SCARED ABOUT BIAFRA LEAVING, LET THEM GIVE ULTIMATUM TO GOVT TO CONDUCT A REFERENDUM IN BIAFRA OR SHUT UP!

    Like Bakassi, Nigeria will lose Biafra, no matter how long it will take.

    ALL HAIL BIAFRA!

    • tundemash

      Moron, all they have asked you to do is act according to the dictates of teh consitution.

      “I am quite confident that the Nigerian people and their representatives in the parliament will take appropriate steps to make the restructuring process successful for the people of Nigeria.
      Let all stakeholders abide by the constitution and bring in what they have to say in the discussion process and make Nigeria better, prosperous and more successful.”

      • Kickboxer

        but we want out, moron!

    • Wale

      Referendum would take too long; I do know for sure that it would ‘pass’ all across Nigeria, moreover, it would pass mostly in your enclave, so, why bother.
      Just move back home, withdraw your representatives from both houses and you’re home free.
      We’re all tired of these shenanigans and innuendoes.
      Just go home peacefully or we fight it out, it’s your choice bro.

      • Kickboxer

        There goes a “mumu solution” from a typical Yariba slave with monkey IQ:

        If we “…move back home, withdraw your representatives from both houses and we’re home free…” when would Zoo inmates move out of Biafra? Oops! @Waleeforgotaboutit

  • Wale

    It’s bout time Germany kick Holy Wahala out of their country.
    Cancel his refugee status.

    • 0tile

      Don’t pray for that, for if he returns to Great Biafra he can block the flow of oil from his region to your Osun state, besides they have not reason to cancel his German citizenship. Do you know what a Herculean battle it is to successfully cancel ones citizenship? Try it and see.

      • Wale

        Hogwash; his residency was cancelled in the US; so, refugee status cancellation is a piece of cake in Germany.
        He’s a persona non grata.

  • PREITY

    Go and keep your country in order first, your Merkel has destroyed Europe with her refugee intake, that should concern you first and not want is happening in Nigeria.

    • Wale

      Your so correct about the “refugee intake”, They should start deporting the crack heads like your Holy wahala.

  • Frank Bassey

    Your country, Germany, is a sane territory. You did not join the confused team of Obama, Cameron and Holande to attack former President Goodluck Jonathan. Nemesis, in turn, swept them out of relevance.

    • Wale

      I believed all those mentioned leaders served their full terms. am I correct?
      Yes or No

      • Frank Bassey

        Yeah. But succeeded in leading their parties into defeat, that is the point I am making.