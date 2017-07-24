Muslim group criticises composition of APC restructuring committee

Related News

An Islamic non-governmental organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has criticised the composition of the recently constituted restructuring committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a statement Monday by its president, Ishaq Akintola, MURIC said it is was “greatly dissatisfied” with the membership of this committee.

MURIC said its disappointment stemmed from the “exclusiveness” of the list.

“Where are the proponents of restructuring in the committee? They are not there. Can APC shave a man’s head in his absence?

“Objectivity demands that at least one or two people from the South East where the call for restructuring and self-determination is loudest should be there.

“We can understand if PDP governors from the South East are excluded but at least a state chairman of the APC from the sub-region should have been picked,” the group said.

MURIC demanded a review of the membership of the committee before its first sitting “in the interest of transparency and objectivity.’’

“We appeal to agitators who feel genuinely aggrieved to pursue the path of dialogue. The emergence of the ruling party’s restructuring committee is a strong signal that hope is on the way,” they said.

MURIC said setting up the committee portrays the ruling party as a listening political body, adding, ” the recent agitations which created tension in the country calls for cautious, objective and patriotic appraisal.’’

The APC had after a meeting of its National Working Committee, NWC, last Wednesday announced the setting up of a committee to articulate the party’s position on restructuring.

A statement signed by the spokesperson of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi, revealed the names of those in the nine-member committee which is under the chairmanship of the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai.

The members are the Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, Governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, former Governor of Edo State, Oserheimen Osunbor, APC National Organising Secretary, Osita Izunaso, APC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi and Olubunmi Adetunmbi, a former lawmaker as secretary.