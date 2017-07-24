Muslim group criticises composition of APC restructuring committee

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai

An Islamic non-governmental organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has criticised the composition of the recently constituted restructuring committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a statement Monday by its president, Ishaq Akintola, MURIC said it is was “greatly dissatisfied” with the membership of this committee.

MURIC said its disappointment stemmed from the “exclusiveness” of the list.

“Where are the proponents of restructuring in the committee? They are not there. Can APC shave a man’s head in his absence?

“Objectivity demands that at least one or two people from the South East where the call for restructuring and self-determination is loudest should be there.

“We can understand if PDP governors from the South East are excluded but at least a state chairman of the APC from the sub-region should have been picked,” the group said.

MURIC demanded a review of the membership of the committee before its first sitting “in the interest of transparency and objectivity.’’

“We appeal to agitators who feel genuinely aggrieved to pursue the path of dialogue. The emergence of the ruling party’s restructuring committee is a strong signal that hope is on the way,” they said.

MURIC said setting up the committee portrays the ruling party as a listening political body, adding, ” the recent agitations which created tension in the country calls for cautious, objective and patriotic appraisal.’’

The APC had after a meeting of its National Working Committee, NWC, last Wednesday announced the setting up of a committee to articulate the party’s position on restructuring.

A statement signed by the spokesperson of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi, revealed the names of those in the nine-member committee which is under the chairmanship of the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai.

The members are the Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, Governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, former Governor of Edo State, Oserheimen Osunbor, APC National Organising Secretary, Osita Izunaso, APC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi and Olubunmi Adetunmbi, a former lawmaker as secretary.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • George

    This Yoruba man the North used against GEJ is coming up and the same North will kill him as they did to MKO.

    aKINTOLA must know no one eat with the North and betray them and go free, e.g. MKO. AWOLOWO, he will dies like those idiotts

    • Eniolataiwo

      Like they fucked ur forefathers up abi? Keep it up moronic retarded.

    • Izedomi Ohirein

      The north did not kill MKO.
      Autopsy report backed by UK & USA did not show that he was killed or poisoned. Awo & Zik both died of old age.
      Jonathan presided over the looting and wastage of our highest oil revenue ever under anyone government.
      I don’t how you benefited from the looting or how they served our people’s interest.
      Fighting corruption and recovering our loots by Bahari and efcc is in our national interest.

  • share Idea

    Is it still in doubt that APC is Jihadist party. How come this religious organisation is commending a party for party policies? Nigeria we hail thee

  • Frank Bassey

    There is nothing to worry about; except to do some window-dressing. The outcome of the panel is already known: APC is against restructuring now, though it was in their Manifesto. You know it is an Association of Pretentious Characters always shifting grounds when it suits them. Besides, the chairman of the Committee, Aljhaji Nasir el-Rufai, has already made known his stand against the same restructuring he clamoured for in 2010. As an arrogant, pig-headed fellow, no amount of Committee deliberations will make him change his stand.