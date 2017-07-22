‎Flood ravages Lagos community

Related News

Houses in Sabo area of Yaba, Lagos State, were on Saturday morning submerged by water.

Many of the houses got flooded after a heavy downpour that kept residents indoors for more than three hours.

PREMIUM TIMES’ correspondent who was in the area reports that the rain began at around 5:04 a.m. and stopped just after s past 8 a.m.

Many shops and residential buildings were submerged by water, as residents recounted their ordeals.

A resident, Femi Owolabi, said such occurrence had never been experienced in the area for a long time, saying residential buildings were affected by the flood.

Many residents lamented the situation and called on the authorities to come to their rescue.

Others said there might be apathy in the local council election holding today due to the effect of the flood.