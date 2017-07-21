Why Abuja residents stand highest risk of contacting HIV/AIDS in Nigeria — Official

Findings have shown that residents of Abuja have the highest risk of contacting HIV/AIDS in Nigeria, a health expert has revealed.

Walter Ugwocha, the Executive Secretary, Civil Society for HIV and AIDS in Nigeria, CISHAN made this known in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

He said the Federal Capital Territory has 7.5 percent HIV/AIDS prevalence, with Mpape, a satellite town in the territory, having more than 25 percent prevalence.

“That means all of us in FCT are at a very high risk,”  Mr. Ugwocha said
“From our research, we found out that those that are not bosses in their place of work come from either Maraba, Mpape or other areas. And these bosses tend to keep sexual relationships with their secretaries who reside in Kubwa and Maraba, amongst others.”The secretaries, in turn, go back home to have sex with their boyfriends who are positive and return to have sex with the boss. The boss also goes home to infect his wife and his wife, in turn, infects her young lover and it keeps spreading,” Mr. Ugwocha said.

On the treatment of the disease, he said more people are now on treatment than the newly infected ones.

CISHAN is the umbrella network for all non profits working on HIV/AIDS in Nigeria.

A tour of Abuja nightlife zones by PREMIUM TIMES shows just how lucrative commercial sex can be in the nation’s capital, and how crooked pimps make a fortune trafficking mostly poor girls from far-flung states to sell sex in the city.

