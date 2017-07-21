Why Abuja residents stand highest risk of contacting HIV/AIDS in Nigeria — Official

Related News

Findings have shown that residents of Abuja have the highest risk of contacting HIV/AIDS in Nigeria, a health expert has revealed.

Walter Ugwocha, the Executive Secretary, Civil Society for HIV and AIDS in Nigeria, CISHAN made this known in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

He said the Federal Capital Territory has 7.5 percent HIV/AIDS prevalence, with Mpape, a satellite town in the territory, having more than 25 percent prevalence.

“That means all of us in FCT are at a very high risk,” Mr. Ugwocha said