    I commented yesterday about the kind of judgments you get in Nigeria. Where a judge could indict a bank for hiding government fund as if bank is just an individual or that no records are been maintained by institutions of government.

    APC in order to come across as fighting corruption is killing all institutions of government

    • dan

      The judge has not indicted the banks, it was government lawyer that alleged that the banks concealed the money and not the judge. The judge only asked interested parties to come before it in August to determine the matter. The Government is only trying to sensationalize it as usual to entertain Nigerians.

      • princegab

        As if you are not a Nigerian, our bankers are economic saboteurs. They have deliberately refused to send the money to TSA. That is a crime. Sky bank is going around bribing to safe face. Jail the bankers involved in the heinous crimes.