10 docked for allegedly hacking, stealing N150 million from customers bank accounts

The Police Special Fraud Unit on Thursday arraigned 10 men who allegedly hacked into and fraudulently moved out N150 million from the bank accounts of various bank customers in Lagos and Oyo states.

The suspects were arraigned on three counts before Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court.

They include Ismaeel Salami, 49; Akinola Oghuan, 34; Sarumi Abubakar, 32; Salako Idowu Abdulsalam, 30; and Chukwumnonso Ifeanyi, 30.

Others are Okpetu John, 29; James Idagu, 56; Oyelade Shola Isaac, 32; Osuolale Hammid, 40; and Akeem Adesina, 40.

The police, in the charge sheet marked FHC/L/248c/17, said the defendants conspired among themselves to hack into various bank customers’ accounts and moved their funds without being given the authority to do so.

The accused persons, according to the police, blocked the victims’ mobile numbers to ensure they did not receive SMS alerts from their banks notifying them of the illegal transactions.

They were said to have committed the crime in March this year.

The police prosecutor, Azubike Sylvester, told Justice Obiozor that the defendants acted contrary to sections 8(a)(B)(c), 7(1)(a)(b)(I)(ii) and 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006 and are liable to be punished under Section 7(2)(B) of the same Act.

But when the charges were read to the 10 defendants, they pleaded not guilty.

The judge adjourned till July 28, 2017 to hear their bail applications and ordered that the suspects be remanded in prison.