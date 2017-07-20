Lagos REC nominee, three others fail Senate confirmation

Related News

The Senate has suspended the confirmation of Rufus Akeju, a Lagos State nominee for reappointment as a Resident Electoral Commissioner.

Although Mr. Akeju had been recommended for confirmation by the Nasif Suleiman-led committee on INEC, the Senate resolved to step down his confirmation after Biodun Olujimi, PDP-Ekiti, raised legal concerns with the process.

Mrs. Olujimi waved a court document as she spoke, saying the Appeal Court had rejected Mr. Akeju’s appeal.

Efforts by Solomon Olamilekan, APC-Lagos, to ensure Mr. Akeju was confirmed, on argument the INEC committee had cleared him, failed.

Mr. Solomon was opposed by Peter Nwaoboshi, PDP-Delta, who said the Senate should not disregard pronouncement of a court.

It was therefore resolved that the Mrs. Olujimi furnish the INEC committee with the document she held, so that the committee would report back to the Senate later in respect of Mr. Akeju.

However, before Mr. Akeju failed the confirmation hurdle, Mr. Suleiman, APC-Bauchi, said his committee had decided to step down the confirmation of Mahmuda Isah, Kebbi State; and Ahmad Mahmud, Zamfara State for “further consultation” without disclosing any reason.

Then, the committee expressly advised the Senate to decline confirmation of the nominee from Niger State, Mustapha Zubairu, over claim he hails from the same senatorial district as the INEC National Commissioner for North Central, Mohammed Haruna.

In sum, therefore, four of the 12 nominees involved in the second leg of the Senate’s INEC committee screening, failed the confirmation hurdle Thursday, though three had cases stepped down “for further consultation”.

The Senate had in June confirmed 15 persons, out of the 27 nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari as RECs, to head INEC operations at the state level.

The eight that were confirmed are:

1. Asmau Maikudi, Katsina, new appointment;

2. Sam Olumekun, Ondo, reappointment;

3. Riskuwa Shehu, Sokoto, new appointment;

4. Kasim Geidam, Yobe, reappointment;

5. Jibrin Zarewa, Kano, reappointment;

6. Abdulganiyu Raji, Oyo, new appointment;

7. Samuel Egwu, Kogi, new appointment;

8. Mike Igini, Delta, reappointment;

The four that failed:

1. Mustapha Zubairu, Niger, new appointment; and

2. Ahmad Mahmud, Zamfara, new appointment.

.

3. Rufus Akeju, Lagos, reappointment; and

4. Mahmuda Isah, Kebbi, new appointment.