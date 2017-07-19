Boko Haram abduction of women in Borno atrocious, cowardly – Osinbajo

Related News

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has condemned the recent “atrocious and cowardly” abduction of women in Borno State.

He also sympathised with the families of the abducted women, and assured that the federal government will spare no efforts to ensure the safe and speedy return of all the victims.

He therefore directed Nigeria’s military and intelligence agencies to take all necessary steps including coordinating with the country’s international partners to rescue the abducted women, as well as ensure further tightening of security in and around Borno State.

Boko Haram terrorists had on June 20 ambushed a convoy travelling under military escort along Biu road in Borno State and abducted 14 women.

Some of the travellers, including a police officer and a soldier were killed in the ambush.

The sect on Monday released a video showing some of the women asking the government to negotiate their release.

The video showed about 10 of the women who appeared traumatised but well kept.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Laolu Akande, on Wednesday, Mr. Osinbajo said “the Buhari presidency assures that the ongoing efforts of security agencies, including the establishment of additional military and police bases in parts of the country, as well as the improved intelligence gathering will continue, and commends some of the recent significant breakthroughs in combating kidnapping and banditry in the country”.