PREMIUM TIMES reporter, two others win NRGI media fellowships

Related News

A PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter, Ben Ezeamalu, has been nominated for this year’s Natural Resource Governance Institute’s Media For Oil Fellowship.

The fellowship is a development program designed to promote reporting that deepens knowledge of the Nigeria oil sector and that drives positive change in the sector.

Mr. Ezeamalu was nominated alongside Femi Asu of The Punch newspaper and Daniel Adugbo of Daily Trust.

“The opacity of activities in the sector, the cabal-like attitudes of the players, and the apparent pervasive corruption have served to fuel my interest in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector,” Mr. Ezeamalu said.

The NRGI will support the journalists to hone their journalism skills and understanding of resource governance issues to produce stories that analyse options for reform of the oil and gas sector, as well as offer balanced and accurate in-depth analysis of the major governance problems facing the country

Through the fellowship, the journalists will focus on transparency and accountability in the governance of the oil and gas sector in Nigeria; the governance of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation; and the governance of Nigeria’s oil and gas licensing processes.

“A unique feature of the fellowship is that it is non-residential: fellows experience minimum disruption to their work schedules while taking advantage of a guided professional learning experience,” the NRGI said in a statement.

“In-depth investigative reporting of Nigeria’s oil sector is a clear need. The NRGI-MFOR fellows will seek to bridge this gap from July 2017 to June 2018.”