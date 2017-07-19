Why we can’t meet striking CAC workers’ demands – Registrar-General

Related News

The Registrar-General of Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, Bello Mahmud, has advised the commission’s staff union to embrace peace as it awaits ministerial approval for implementation of their agreement on payment of salary arrears.

Mr. Mahmud made the appeal at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja on the management’s position on the ongoing strike

He said that the strike was affecting the revenue inflow of the Commission.

Mr. Mahmud said that the commission was awaiting ministerial approval for the implementation of the agreement the union and management had reached on the industrial dispute.

According to him, the issue started after a proposed pay rise of 15 per cent and 35 per cent in 2010 for executive and non-executive staff which the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission altered to a flat rate of 26 per cent for all.

Mr. Mahmud said that the non-executive staff continued to agitate for the payment of the nine per cent cut from their proposed salary increase.

“The staff shut down the commission since Monday to protest high salary gap between the executive staff and non-executive staff.

“The commission had reached out to the Wages Commission again but no approval was granted for a pay rise for the non-executive staff.

“The development led to an agreement on other benefits that will pacify the staff but since the agreement involved policy issues, it needed the approval of the board.

“However, the commission at the moment, has no constituted board and the agreement had been forward to the minister for approval.

“While waiting for ministerial approval, the union suddenly embarked on a strike,” Mr. Mahmud said.

According to him, a meeting convened on Tuesday, involving all stakeholders, failed to resolve the dispute as the union prevented the management from accessing the office premises on Wednesday.

Mr. Mahmud therefore, advised the union to toe the path of peace by waiting for the approval, adding that the strike was adversely affecting the commission’s business activities.

The strike has entered its third day and the office premises remained shut.

The protesting workers had earlier blamed the strike on the management, saying they violated several agreements on the wage dispute.

(NAN)