El-Rufai chairs APC committee on restructuring

The All Progressives Congress, APC, on Wednesday, constituted a nine-member committee headed by Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State to address the increasing agitations for the restructuring of the country’s polity.

A statement by its spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the party set up the committee during its fifth joint regular meeting between the national working committee and the state governors elected on its platform.

Members of the committee include four other state governors – Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun).

Others are a former governor of Edo State, Oserheimen Osunbor; the National Organising Secretary of APC, Osita Izunaso; the party’s spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi; and Olubunmi Adetunmbi, a senator who will serve as secretary.

The statement said, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) notes that with various agitations on restructuring, the concept has assumed several disparate meanings.

“In the light of this, at the fifth regular joint APC National Working Committee (NWC) /APC Governors meeting which held on Wednesday 19th July, 2017 a committee was set up to articulate the Party’s notion on restructuring.”

There has been increasing agitation for the restructuring of the country in the recent months.

The National Chairman of the APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, had last month said the party’s promise to devolve more power to the states and adopt the principles of true federalism as enunciated in its manifesto did not amount to restructuring.

“If you want to know where APC is, read through the manifesto and that is where APC stands. The APC did not say restructuring.”

Earlier, the APC governors had after their meeting declared support for the growing calls for restructuring.

Also in response to the agitations, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, had assured that the APC-led federal government would soon address the issue of restructuring of the country.

Mr. Osinbajo made the disclosure at the presentation and launch of a book titled: Nigeria: “The Restructuring Controversy” in Abuja.

He was represented by his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu.

Mr. Osinbajo said all the debates on the restructuring of the country by Nigerians were being noted by the Federal Government.

“We are looking at all contributions made by Nigerians across the country.

“Very soon we will come out with policies to address the call for restructuring of the country,” he said.