Senate passes bill to protect whistleblowers

Nigerian Senate
The Nigeria Senate on Wednesday passed another anti-corruption bill: ‘the whistle blower protection bill,’ after its third reading at plenary.

Taking to its twitter handle @NGRSenate afterwards, the Senate said the bill is aimed at ensuring the protection for persons with potentially reliable information on the war against corruption

Brief details of the bill were also captured in a pictograph with the theme: “8th Senate Whistle blower protection bill: things you need to know.”

The bill amongst other things aims at ensuring that persons who make disclosures about corruption do not suffer reprisals in relation to such disclosures and are duly protected by law.

Previous bills passed by the eighth Senate in the fight against corruption include: the witness protection bill and the mutual assistance in criminal matters bill.

