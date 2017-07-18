It’s official: NYSC confirms resumption date for Batch A Stream 2 corps members

Related News

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has confirmed July 26 for the commencement of orientation for prospective Stream 2, Batch A corps members nationwide.

The NYSC spokesperson, Bose Aderibigbe, told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday that the date is official.

She said the Batch ‘A’ (Stream II) Orientation Course has been scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 15.

She said the printing of call-up letters will begin on Friday, July 21.

According to her, Streams 1 and 2 came into being when NYSC observed that corps members’ population was increasing.

“We have so many schools turning out prospective Corps members and once they register, we can’t ask them to wait for the next batch because the camp facilities are inadequate,” she said.

She said that about 150,000 prospective Corps members registered for Batch B.

“We had 77,000 corps members for Stream 1 and this time around, we will be having 72,000. So, if we say the whole 150,000 should go at once, we will overstretch our camp facilities.”

Highlights of the exercise are as follows:

a. Registration/verification: Wednesday 26th July – Thursday, 27th July, 2017

b. Registration Cut-off date: Midnight of 27th July, 2017

c. Closing ceremony: Tuesday, 15th August, 2017

The NYSC urged prospective corps members to report promptly to the orientation camps in their states of deployment at the camp addresses indicated in their call-up letters.

The NYSC scheme was created in 1973 to “reconstruct, reconcile and rebuild the country after the Nigerian Civil war.”

According to the NYSC, the purpose of the scheme is primarily to inculcate in Nigerian youth the spirit of selfless service to the community, and to emphasise the spirit of oneness and brotherhood of all Nigerians, irrespective of cultural or social background.