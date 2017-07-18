2019: Fayose launches presidential campaign on Facebook, Twitter

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose
Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose

The Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, has commenced activities towards his ambition to become president of Nigeria in 2019.

On Monday, the governor launched his campaign on Twitter and Facebook by opening accounts in the name his presidential campaign on both platforms.

His spokesman, Lere Olayinka, however, told PREMIUM TIMES that the campaign has not been officially launched.

Mr. Olayinka said what happened on Monday was the opening of the official Twitter and Facebook accounts on the social media.

“When we officially launch the campaign, everyone will know about it,” he said.

Mr. Fayose had recently boasted that he would wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress come 2019.

He had indicated that he would approach the Supreme Court to determine his eligibility to contest the next governorship election following the court’s judgment that his impeachment during his first tenure was a nullity.

As a result, many Peoples Democratic Party governorship aspirants had suspended their ambition until it was clear that Mr. Fayose would not be able run in the election.

The governor is one of the harshest critics of the current federal government.

  • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

    Dear Editor:

    Please note that Mr. Fayose, the braggart, is not a “critic” but a simple-minded noise making, attention seeking desperado who ended up as the Governor of Ekiti State, instead of ruling a prison cell in Kirikiri for fraud and embezzlement.

    Let’s put things into proper context.

    • sab

      So Fayose has turned to attention seeker now because he criticises PMB? When Lai Mohammed was churning out all manner of harsh words against GEJ then he was not attention seeker? Oshiomhole who was raising all kinds of allegationsvagainst GEJ and PDP then was not seeking attention abi? What goes around, indeed, comes around.

  • farooq

    immunity by all means possible …………………..

  • Bakanridi

    What a pride for the Ekiti people!. I hope they will give him their massive support.