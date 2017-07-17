PREMIUM TIMES partners AFRICMIL on whistle-blowing project

Related News

PREMIUM TIMES has promised to partner with the African Center for Media and Information Literacy, AFRICMIL, on aiding the fight against corruption in Nigeria by supporting government’s whistle-blowing policy and protecting whistle-blowers.

The coordinator of the centre, Chido Onumah, who led a delegation from AFRICMIL on a courtesy call on the management of the newspaper, said the project’s larger aim is to get Nigerians to drive the war against corruption.

Mr. Onumah called for a mutual collaboration between both outfits on the objectives of the whistle blower project it tagged ‘Corruption Anonymous.’

He further explained that the project seeks to evolve mechanisms to build public support for the whistle-blowing policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Corruption Anonymous seeks to campaign for proper implementation of the whistle-blowing policy, to partner with the media, to encourage the citizens to make use of the window and also ensure the protection of the whistle-blowers,” he said.

Mr. Onumah disclosed that the project has the support of the MacArthur Foundation.

He lauded PREMIUM TIMES for the investigative style of its journalism, which, he said, is needed for the success of war against corruption and whistle-blowing policy.

In his response, the Editor-in-Chief of PREMIUM TIMES, Musikilu Mojeed, acknowledged the crucial nature of the project, saying it is in line with the paper’s editorial policy.

Editor-in-Chief of PREMIUM TIMES, Musikilu Mojeed (L) and AFRICMIL coordinator, Chido Onumah (R)

While reiterating the anti-corruption stance of PREMIUM TIMES, he however suggested that a thorough analysis be done on the whistle-blowing bill before the National Assembly to make it effective upon passage.

He said the safety of whistle-blowers must be made a priority even if the information they provide turns out faulty at times.

PREMIUM TIMES’ Managing Editor, Idris Akinbajo, who reiterated the need to safeguard whistle-blowers, said law enforcement agents must be more proactive and efficient in the handling of sensitive information they receive from members of the public.