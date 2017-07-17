Suicide Bombing: Army warns Nigerians on two tactics used by Boko Haram

Related News

The Nigerian Army has warned the public to be wary of new tactics devised by Boko Haram insurgents who engage children to unleash suicide bomb attacks.

A statement signed by Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command, and issued in Maiduguri, said the insurgents had employed new methods to attract prey to its suicide bomb target.

“The insurgents have employed deceptive tactics to attain maximum casualties during suicide bomb mission from the civil populace.

“One of the tactics is to create a fighting scene to attract attention and cause people to gather around them before they detonate their explosives.

“Another antic is by abducting children on errands, strap them with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) vests and send them back home, where the bomb is set to detonate and kill members of the household,” he said.

Mr. Nwachukwu said that the insurgents had recently succeeded in carrying out its nefarious activities and suicide attacks through deceptive tactics.

He advised members of the public to be wary of these tactics and avoid unnecessary gatherings that could expose them to dangers.

“Also, parents and guardians are advised to sensitise their children on these new Boko Haram tricks,” Mr. Nwachukwu said.

He also urged parents to be vigilant and monitor movement of their children to protect them from being used by insurgents for evil mission.

(NAN)