Police release Nigerian journalist detained over Facebook post

A Nigerian journalist detained on Saturday over a Facebook post has been released.

The journalist, Danjuma Katsina, confirmed his release to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr. Katsina was invited to the Katsina state Police Command around 8 p.m. on Saturday over a complaint filed by a lawmaker from the state, Mansur Mashi.

He was subsequently detained overnight.

Mr. Katsina had posted a comment on Facebook in which he analysed the outcome of the Mashi/Dutsi bye-election conducted in May, wondering why Mr. Mashi was allowed to contest the polls despite facing court action on alleged corruption.

The journalist was detained overnight despite efforts by the Katsina State branch of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, and officials of the Nigeria Guild of Editors, NGE, to secure his release.

Mr. Katsina was released on Sunday and subsequently met with Mr. Mashi at the police headquarters where the lawmaker withdrew his earlier petition.

Checks by PREMIUM TIMES indicate that Mr. Mashi is not new to such petitions. In May, he caused the jailing of one Gambo Saeed for allegedly insulting Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, on social media.

There have been increased cases of arrests and harassment of journalists and bloggers in Nigeria, often on the orders of politicians.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported many cases of harassment of journalists and blogger, this year alone. Last month, a reporter in Kaduna state was brutalised and arrested at his point of duty.

In September, a blogger was detained for 22 days for criticising the Bauchi State governor.