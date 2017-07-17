Appeal Court dispenses 232 special cases, commences annual vacation

Related News

The judges of the Court of Appeal Court on Monday began a two-month annual vacation, which will end on September 11, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

A statement signed by Sa’adatu Kachalla, media officer to the Appeal Court President, Zainab Bulkachuwa, said the break will begin on July 17.

According to the statement, the appeal court succeeded in resolving at least 232 judgements from the list of piled up cases in very busy divisions of the court across the federation, during the last judicial year.

The judgements were delivered by a team of “five special task forces set up by Mrs. Bulkachuwa on September 7, 2016 from less busy Divisions like Makurdi, Ilorin, Yola, Ekiti and Sokoto to reduce the workload in Lagos, Benin, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Abuja which are busier Divisions”.

“A breakdown of the figure shows that in Lagos Division, the special Taskforce from the Makurdi Division delivered 85 Judgments. The special Taskforce from Ilorin Division which sat in Benin Division delivered a total number of 57 Judgments in the fourth Quarter which ended on June 30 2017 while that of Ekiti that sat in Enugu Division delivered 38 judgments.

“Justices of Sokoto Division on a rescue mission to Abuja Division during this period gave Judgments in 31 Appeals and struck out two Matters while the Justices of Yola Division trashed out 21 pending appeals in Port Harcourt Division.

“The Justices of the various Divisions designated to cover the very busy Divisions also sat and delivered judgments in their Divisions of primary posting,” the statement added.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on the total figure, Mrs. Kachalla said the appeal court gave the listed judgement because they were delivered by the special team set up by its president.

She added that effort was on the way to provide a list of the total judgements delivered by the court within the period.

“This is not all of the judgement; it is only the judgement delivered by the special task force, apart from the judges sitting in their various divisions,” she said.

“Even here in Abuja alone, there has been so many judgements since last month to the point that a single judge has the credit of delivering about 19 judgements. But that is a different scenario entirely,” said Mrs. Kachalla.