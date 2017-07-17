JAMB remits N5 billion to Nigerian govt; highest ever – Official

Related News

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, says it will not condone multiple registration for Direct Entry and Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

The agency also said it had so far remitted more than N5 billion to government, the highest ever in the 40 years of its existence.

A statement signed by JAMB’s Head of Public Relations, Fabian Benjamin, said in Abuja on Sunday.

Mr. Benjamin described the act of multiple registration as a serious offence in the process of obtaining the Board’s application forms presently on sale.

He said that the warning had become imperative for people to know and understand that violation of such rule would attract sanctions.

“Candidates are to note that our advertisement for 2017 UTME clearly states the penalty for any candidate caught buying two forms.

“Members of the public are requested to note that any candidate who indulges in double registration will be caught by our software and disqualified.

“The Board is not interested in the candidates’ money as is being insinuated by certain group who suggested to the Board that such registration will enhance the revenue base of the Board.

“No, we are more interested in the credibility of the examination and not the money, if money is our concern we will not be returning over five billion naira to the Federal Government coffers.’’

He said that the money was saved through the transparent and judicious use of resources.

Mr. Benjamin urged candidates to disregard all information on admission, especially cut-off marks being circulated on the net.

According to him, the Board has established new method of admission in line with its mandate to ensure fairness irrespective of tribe and religion and it is determined to meet the expectations of Nigerians.

The JAMB public relations officer said that the Board had held consultations with universities across the country to enable candidates meet the requirement and secure admission without the assistance of anybody.

According to him, no cut-off mark has been arrived at as this can only be done at a policy meeting, which is at the moment yet to be conveyed.

“Do not allow yourselves to be defrauded by internet fraudsters, the policy meeting would commence the 2017 admission with all mode, process and acceptable conditions for admission.

“The Prof. Oloyede led management is working to ensure transparent, acceptable and fair admission process.

“We have designed software known as Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), where human interference will be completely removed, to promote credibility.

“The admission criteria would be keyed into the software and it will select candidates blindly according to the institutions requirement without any primordial consideration.”

(NAN)