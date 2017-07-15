Nigeria receives five fighter jets from Pakistan

The Nigerian Air Force has received five Super Mushsak fighter planes from Pakistan to enhance its air power capability.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal, Sadiq Abubakar, and members of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on NAF inspected the war planes on Friday in Kaduna.

Mr. Abubakar said the planes, which would be unveiled later, were acquired for the training of air force personnel and to improve the service air power.

The air chief, who witnessed the graduation of 269 NAF special squad for the protection of critical national assets, said the service remain committed to safeguarding the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

The personnel went through the Basic Regiment Airmen Course and Force Protection in Complex Air Ground Environment Course at the NAF Regiment Training Centre, Kaduna.

Mr. Abubakar challenged the personnel to remain committed to the Nigeria project, assuring them that the leadership of the force would transform the service for effective and efficient response to any security challenge.

He commended the British Government for its continued support towards capacity building of air personnel through the BMATT programme.

Abubakar pledged that NAF would meet its social contract with the Nigerian people, even as it takes on more responsibilities.

  • Mentus

    Show me your friends and I will tell you the kind of person you are. Parkinstan is one of the top countries linked to terrorism, Christian persecution and criminality has now become Nigeria’s friend and supplier of arms. Islamisation on the move.

  • Orphic

    The planes in the picture are US made F16s not Super Mushsaks.