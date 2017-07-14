BREAKING: JAMB releases supplementary exams results

Cleared Candidates for JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) Computer Based Text writing their examination at a centre in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Monday (15/5/17). 02556/15/5/2017/Anthony Okpu/EO/ICE/NAN
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has released the results of the 2017 university admission supplementary examination that held on July 1.

An official told PREMIUM TIMES the results were released Friday.

The follow-up Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination was to allow candidates who registered late for the first exams, and those will related challenges, the opportunity to write the computer-based test.

At least 85,000 candidates were billed to write the test.

More than 1.7 million candidates registered for the first 2017 UTME in 633 centres across the country from May 13 to May 20, but the board cancelled the results of more than 50,000 candidates.

It also delisted 48 Computer Based Testing centres over what was described as huge and organised malpractices.

