Danjuma, Dogonyaro, Christian Elders blame Buhari administration for national crisis

TY Danjuma
TY Danjuma

The National Christian Elders Forum has blamed the Buhari administration for the current ethnic crisis and agitation for secession in Nigeria, accusing the government of deliberately disregarding the constitution and federal character.

The forum, which has former senior army generals, including former defence minister, Theophilus Danjuma, condemned the handling of the herdsmen/farmers crisis, and warned that extremists were a jihadist agenda.

It warned that the country was being driven to a needless armed conflict that could occur if the situation is not well managed.

The forum met in Abuja on Thursday. According to Vanguard newspaper, some of those in attendance are Mr. Danjuma, Solomon Asemota, Joshua Dogonyaro and Zamani Lekwot, both retired generals, Moses Ihonde, and Chukwuemeka Ezeife.

In a statement signed by the NCEF’s chairman, Mr. Asemota, the forum demanded the immediate nullification of appointments that appear to give undue advantage to a section of the country.

“The National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) has viewed with much concern and apprehension, the issues currently unfolding in the country. The Christian Elders are saddened that once again, the nation is being driven to a needless and mindless conflict that if not well managed, could conflagrate into war, destruction, and threaten the cohesiveness of the Nigerian State.

“Presently, a lot of provocative statements, actions and inactions are taking place in the country. The NCEF noted with concern the budding Constitutional crisis in the country, the threat of another major ethnic conflict occasioned by the Independent People of Biafra’s (IPOB) call for secession and the response of Arewa Northern Youths for the eviction of the Ibos from the North, the agitations for Fiscal Federalism and Resource Control, amongst many other regional agitations.

“As distressing as the situation is, it would appear that many Nigerians are still unaware of the real issues at stake. The NCEF wants Nigerians to be alert and focus on the reality of what is actually occurring in Nigeria. The real problem with the country is that JIHAD. The conflict between Democracy as National Ideology and Sharia as a usurping ideology is responsible for the crisis unfolding in Nigeria. The nation is in the throes of Jihad,” the statement said.

Although the NCEF and its sister body, CAN, have repeatedly blamed the Buhari administration, of alleged attempts to “Islamise” Nigeria, some other Christian leaders like the Catholic Bishop of Abuja, John Onaiyekan have dismissed the claims as a “possible deception”.

The NCEF frowned at the decision of some state governments to allocate tribal land for animal grazing, accusing the government of promoting one trade above others.

“The NCEF finds it disturbing that with the wide expanse of land available in the North, Government is sponsoring Grazing Reserve for Fulani herdsmen across the nation. Apart from the injustice of Government promoting one trade over and above other business interest groups in the country, the NCEF cannot understand the rationale behind the action of some State Governors who are willing to release the ancestral land of their people as Grazing Reserve.

“If Grazing Reserve is a must for the Fulani herdsmen, instead of ranching which is the international best practice, NCEF recommends that Sambisa Forest should be given to the Fulani herdsmen,” it said.

The group called on the security forces to be impartial and non-discriminatory.

“It is disturbing the alacrity with which the security forces and top Government officials responded to the attacks against the Fulani on the Mambilla Plateau, in Taraba State, while remaining insensitive to the serial attacks and killings by the same Fulani herdsmen across the nation,” the forum said.

The group also called for the return of religious studies in schools while supporting the current call for restructuring.

“The NCEF considers it imperative that in the interest of the over 389 Ethnic Nationalities in Nigeria and the over 180 million citizens that this Conflict should be resolved in favour of Democracy.

“Therefore, the NCEF is calling on all Nigerians, at home and abroad, to join in the call for the SUPREMACY of the Nigerian Constitution. Every action of the present Administration that violates the Constitution, particularly Section 10, Section 38 (1) and Section 14 (3) which specifically relates to the principle of Federal Character in appointments should be reversed and all cases of injustice, inequality and unfairness in Government appointments should be redressed forthwith.

“As a rider, Nigerians should sustain the clarion call for restructuring the nation for True Fiscal Federalism. The ongoing debate on restructuring is healthy and NCEF hopes that it would quickly resolve the choice between Regions or States as Federating Units. NCEF calls on all Nigerians, as equal stakeholders, not to relent in the demand for True Fiscal Federalism and ensure that the issue is resolved as quickly as possible,” it said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Place a TEXT-BASED here. Call 08098788999...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Abdullah Musa

    It seems to pay some so-called Elders to always toy with the destiny of the nation.
    More pitiful is their infantile reasoning.
    But we know why they behave this way: they insist Nigeria’s political battle must be fought along Christianity versus Islaam axis.
    Danjuma should be ashamed to be associated with such position.

    • Lagos Watch

      @abdullahmusa:disqus

      Public Letter to Christian Association of Nigeria (C.A.N)

      THE CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA
      needs the Holy Spirit to see that barbarians are at the gates. They are still
      kneeling down and singing the hymns. Raji Fashola used this same deception
      in Lagos state to create a case and controversy for a court of law to have
      jurisdiction, by pretending to ban the Hijab in Lagos public schools just so
      that the Muslims can go to the Lagos High court studded by Muslim judges
      and get a legal right to wear the Hijab in school without making it seem as if
      Raji Fashola himself authorized Hijab in Lagos public schools. This childish
      and clever by half plot has worked so far.

      A robotic court decision more or less dictated from
      Bourdillon Road was then issued; not just to override the school uniform inside
      the Lagos public school at issue, but more expansively to authorize Hijab in all public
      schools in Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi, Cross Rivers, Rivers and all states. Court of Appeal
      rubber-stamped this daft decision. Now, the case is pending hearing at the
      Supreme Court.

      If the Christian Association of Nigeria
      has any sense it should file to appear amicus curiae – as a friend of the
      court and file a separate argument. Lagos governor Akin Ambode is a poodle of
      his Muslim masters. He should not be relied on to make any sense at the Supreme
      Court. The point that was never argued till now is this: since a public school
      is not a religious place or institution, freedom of religion does not apply in
      a public school to warrant imposing the Hijab to override prescribed school
      uniform. That is the central point Raji Fashola’s daft lawyers did not canvass
      at all because it did not fit into Raji Fashola’s own hideous plan to foster
      Islamism in Lagos public institutions by stealth in deception.

      • Lagos Watch

        @abdullahmusa:disqus

        Public Letter to Christian Association of Nigeria (C.A.N)

        THE CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA
        needs the Holy Spirit to see that barbarians are at the gates. They are still
        kneeling down and singing the hymns. Raji Fashola used this same deception
        in Lagos state to create a case and controversy for a court of law to have
        jurisdiction, by pretending to ban the Hijab in Lagos public schools just so
        that the Muslims can go to the Lagos High court studded by Muslim judges
        and get a legal right to wear the Hijab in school without making it seem as if
        Raji Fashola himself authorized Hijab in Lagos public schools. This childish
        and clever by half plot has worked so far.

        • Lagos Watch

          …..(2) Public Letter to Christian Association of Nigeria (C.A.N)

          A robotic court decision more or less dictated from
          Bourdillon Road was then issued; not just to override the school uniform inside
          the Lagos public school at issue, but more expansively to authorize Hijab in all public
          schools in Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi, Cross Rivers, Rivers and all states. Court of Appeal
          rubber-stamped this daft decision. Now, the case is pending hearing at the
          Supreme Court.

          If the Christian Association of Nigeria
          has any sense it should file to appear amicus curiae – as a friend of the
          court and file a separate argument. Lagos governor Akin Ambode is a poodle of
          his Muslim masters. He should not be relied on to make any sense at the Supreme
          Court. The point that was never argued till now is this: since a public school
          is not a religious place or institution, freedom of religion does not apply in
          a public school to warrant imposing the Hijab to override prescribed school
          uniform. That is the central point Raji Fashola’s daft lawyers did not canvass
          at all because it did not fit into Raji Fashola’s own hideous plan to foster
          Islamism in Lagos public institutions by stealth in deception.

          • Docket 2000

            @disqus_O8z4vod1xn:disqus

            The five errant Judges of the Appeal Court who issued that no-brainer verdict

            on compulsory HIJAB henceforth in all schools across Nigeria are as follows:

            ■ Justice A B Gumel

            ■ Justice M. Fasanmi

            ■ Justice A. Jauro

            ■ Justice J.S. Ikyegh

            ■ Justice I. Jombo Ofor

      • Historeey

        @chumaanierobi:disqus

        “Sharia should be introduced all over Nigeria. I will continue to show openly and inside me,
        the total commitment to the Sharia movement that is sweeping all over Nigeria. God willing,
        we will NOT stop the agitation for total implementation of Sharia in the country (Nigeria).

        It is a legal responsibility which God has given us, within the context of one Nigeria,
        to continue to uphold the practice of Sharia wholeheartedly. What remains for Muslims
        in Nigeria is for them to re-double their efforts and educate Muslims on the need to
        promote the full implementation of Sharia law.”

        …………GENERAL MUHAMADU BUHARI

        [August 27, 2001]

      • Abdullah Musa

        Is it forbidden for a Yoruba man or woman to wear a dress that shows they are Yoruba?
        Islaam prescribes that a girl or woman should wear Hijab when going out.
        But we have no solution to bigotry nor to hatred.

        • 360 degrees

          @abdullahmusa:disqus

          YOU SAY ISLAM AND YORUBA MEAN THE THE SAME THING. ARE YOU ALRIGHT?

          ARE YOU WELL AT ALL? YOU SEE, THIS IS WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING AROUND.

          NIGERIAN MUSLIMS HAVE NO BRAINS TO GOVERN OR PROVIDE ANY LEADERSHIP.

          THEY ARE TOO LOCAL, TOO IGNORANT, TOO SMELLY AND TOO CRASS TO LEAD.

    • Nonaimey

      “Neither history nor currency is on the side of Biafra. Only two (2)

      secessionist movements have ever succeeded in Africa: Eritrea from Ethiopia
      after 30 years of war, and South Sudan from Sudan in 2011 after 22 years of war
      – the latter still as war-torn as the pre-2011 Sudan. Herein lies the lesson
      for Biafra agitators: Secession from Nigeria will not solve their problems
      unless accompanied by conscientious leadership. Nigeria, meanwhile, must go
      back 50 years to draw its own lessons: These types of agitations can lead to
      war. If the south-easterners don’t want to stay, let them go. Fragmentation is
      a million times better than the devastation of war.”

      …………….Fisayo Soyombo

      (Al Jazeera, July 14th, 2017)

  • Chuma Anierobi

    Danjuma is the most dangerous Nigeria alive. Will he say he did not know Buhari all these years? Danuma is not speaking for any one but himself.

    • Qaqa Abu

      @chumaanierobi:disqus

      “The real problem with the country is that Jihad has been launched in
      Nigeria; and Islamists that have been interfering in the governance of the
      country using “Taqiyya” (approved deception) as “Stealth/Civilisation Jihad”,
      and Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen as violent Jihad, are relentless in their
      pursuit of eradicating democracy in Nigeria. The objective of the Islamists
      (Political Islam) is to supplant the constitution of Nigeria with Sharia
      ideology as the source of legislation in the nation. The conflict between
      democracy as national ideology, and Sharia as a usurping ideology, is
      responsible for the crisis unfolding in Nigeria. The nation is in the throes
      of Jihad.”

      …………Army Generals T.Y Danjuma, Joshua Dongoyaro and Zamani Lekwot

      (July 14th, 2017)

  • The Archetypal Hawk

    Nice article.

  • Dan arewa

    You want to rule this country under a Christian rule, form a Christian party not a forum, GEJ run his government from churches, even his budget speeches are read from churches no body complain until now that we a popular president that comply with the constitution these bunch of expired officials and looters are becoming active again.

  • Bolade Akinola-Thomas

    @chumaanierobi:disqus

    Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a clear and present danger

    Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the arrowhead of Islamist Jihad by deception in Yorubaland. Christians
    must know that fact and be less naïve. Bola Tinubu has no other purpose in politics than to
    build a coalition of Muslims and put Yorubaland under Muslims’ rule. Bola Tinubu has been
    a clear and present danger in Yoruba history but the Redeemed Church and the other
    churches did not know it.

    Using Taqqiya, Tinubu threw a bone to the Christians to tussle over when they revolted and he
    imposed Akin Ambode as APC candidate to win Christian votes. But Bola Tinubu then quickly
    surrounded Akin Ambode with an army of Muslims – from deputy governor to the secretary
    to the government – to make the apparent Christian governor a mere figure of expression.

    Pastor Bode Emmanuel had warned the Yoruba Christians not to follow Bola Tinubu and not
    to vote for any Christian candidate he brings from his Islamist shrine of APC oath-takers.
    But the Yoruba Christians did not listen. Now, Nigeria is in the middle of Islamist Jihad
    under two Islamist commanders; namely Muhamadu Buhari as commander of the
    northern front; and, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as commander of the western front.
    Oba Akiolu of Lagos is the chief publicist of Islamist Jihad in Lagos state.

  • Tess

    The NCEF has just given the best summary of the present government.

  • Musa M. Dantsoho

    Our Christian brothers are entitled to air their views. While doing so, one expects their reasoning should be devoid of any religious and ethnic sentiments. When the National Conference was about to take place in 2014 we read a lot of stuff from our Christian brother’s threats on intended showdown with the far North.
    No sooner when the conference was about taking off, resource control and abrogation of local councils were the menu served. I doubt very much if our Northern Christians endorsed those agitation. Now, in their wisdom, they believe in restructuring agenda. But should not ignore the fact that resource control will obviously accompany restructuring agenda.

    • Olas Janehiro

      @musa_m_dantsoho:disqus

      WHO IS YOUR CHRISTIAN BROTHER? I CAN NEVER be BROTHER TO MURDEROUS MUSLIMS.

      SO LONG AS ISLAM SAYS MUSLIMS SHOULD KILL ALL CHRISTIANS, ISLAM IS NOT A RELIGION.

      ISLAM CAN only BE DESCRIBED AS THE WORLD’S most BACKWARD CULT OF HATE BREEDERS.

    • Dan_Arewa

      They are not sincere on reality on ground. Christian have rule Nigeria for 14 years since return of democracy. We all know that Yar add us was poison just to worsen his health now it`s Baba PMB. But Muslim have not issue any word because we know that Nigera future is most important than beating the drum of war.

  • Dan_Arewa

    Federal character has not been breach because there is no where were it said : appointments base on Religious should be balance because Nigeria is a Secular state.
    On Fulani herdsmen, Nigerian Constitution and ECOWAS grand Freedom of movement in all part of the country.
    On Islamizing the country，if it is true， then you should work hard to Christanize the country since you have a Commision in CAN which is Missionary that spread Christ ideology. Be strong and stop crying.

  • FreeNigeria

    Finally, some people with senses are talking to this worthless God forsaken administration. Buhari the bastard tribalist that will die a horrible death is plunging Nigeria into another civil war with his evil ways. if the heardsmen can’t feed their cattles, let them slaughter them and quit. If a chicken poultry farmer can’t feed his chicken, will this brain-dead administration tell the farmer to go to someone’s corn farm to feed his chicken?

    • 2017 Cassandra

      @disqus_vNgNHRex1N:disqus;

      Blessed be a country without a single Muslim. It will live in peace. Islam is cancer. Islam is toxic.
      Anyone who is prudent will avoid Islam. It is a religion of the most backward people on earth.
      Whoever says ISLAM says murder. Whoever says Islam says illiteracy, dirt, grime and smell.
      Wherever Muslims gather there the bad odours do also drench. Islam is the meaning of dirt.
      There’s no worse of collection of utter ignoramuses living in smells than a clutch of Muslims

      • Odafe Ehinryi

        @disqus_vNgNHRex1N:disqus

        “A serious-minded advice is to assess the pros of constituting a totally separate Islamic State of Nigeria
        in the north-west, and, the north-east of Nigeria. No one’s rights will be violated by it. That’s the solution. Christians in those northern areas will then be legally entitled to settlement lands in the Christian State
        of Nigeria where the resident southern Muslims still desiring domination or yearning for an Islamic state,
        will reciprocally be entitled to lands in the north-east or north-west, under the settlement terms of a deed
        of partition.”

        ……………Dr. Mackay

        [October 24, 2014]

      • Qaqa Abu

        @disqus_vNgNHRex1N:disqus

        “The real problem with the country is that Jihad has been launched in
        Nigeria; and Islamists that have been interfering in the governance of the
        country using “Taqiyya” (approved deception) as “Stealth/Civilisation Jihad”,
        and Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen as violent Jihad, are relentless in their
        pursuit of eradicating democracy in Nigeria. The objective of the Islamists
        (Political Islam) is to supplant the constitution of Nigeria with Sharia
        ideology as the source of legislation in the nation. The conflict between
        democracy as national ideology, and Sharia as a usurping ideology, is
        responsible for the crisis unfolding in Nigeria. The nation is in the throes
        of Jihad.”

        …………Army Generals T.Y Danjuma, Joshua Dongoyaro

        and Zamani Lekwot

        (July 14th, 2017)

        • Uncle Adey

          @disqus_vNgNHRex1N:disqus: APC party promotes
          illiteracy and all Nigerians saw that fact in Lagos state under Alhaji Raji
          Fashola and Alhaji Bola Tinubu. Under their misrule, Lagos students scored
          a constant failure rate of 80% in WASC examination every year, since 1999.
          Illiteracy and Islamism make a deadly mix for implosion anywhere in the world.

          APC’s Islamism means the party does not accept the first principle of
          democracy; which is the axiomatic “equality of humanity”. Rather, APC
          annunciates Muslims as superior to non-Muslims and thereafter progresses its
          decidedly fascist ideology to say, openly, that regardless of merits, Muslims
          are and must rule Nigeria. APC is not a political party; no, not at all. APC is
          an Islamist Jihad in its own right.

      • amazing2012

        A country without Muslim but full with pagans ?
        From your comment the only problem on earth Islam. Other pagans are not the problem, because you are the same !

  • Kallah Bature

    I am waiting for Danjuma to come out and disown this organisation.Anything short will be disappointing.He shouldn’t lose the fact of being viewed as a nationalist….rightly or wrongly.

  • Kingsley Obinna Agbo

    Where does osinbajo as a pastor stand in all these?