Osinbajo, Ribadu, governors, others storm Osun for burial of Akande’s wife

Related News

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday called on Nigerians to be united, saying this was the only way the nation could attain greatness.

Osinbajo made the call in Ila-Orangun at the fidau held for the late Mrs Omowunmi Akande, the wife of a former Osun governor and elder statesman, Chief Bisi Akande.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased, aged 73, died on Tuesday evening at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, following a brief illness.

Osinbajo was in the Ila-Orangun country home of the Akandes to commiserate with the former Interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I assure you all that the present administration is not just poised at giving leadership in the country but to give quality leadership built on morals and integrity,’’ Osinbajo said at the event.

The acting president also prayed for God to grant the deceased eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Also speaking, Alhaji Jamiu Kewuyemi, the Leader of the League of Alfas in Ila-Orangun, urged political leaders in the country to imbibe the fear of God in all they do.

Kewuyemi, in his sermon, also called on Nigerians to embrace righteousness so as to prepare for a better life after death.

“Death is inevitable and we all shall taste it. We must all embrace the righteous path in the interest of our hereafter.

“We thank God that our mama lived a fulfilled life. May Allah forgive her shortcomings and grant her eternal rest,’’ he said.

Dignitaries present at the fidau included APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as well as Governors Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun) and Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo).

Also present were retired Gen. Alani Akinrinade, Chief Segun Oni, APC National Deputy Chairman (South) and former IGP Tafa Balogun.

Osun Deputy Governor, Mrs Titi Laoye-Tomori and Nuhu Ribadu, a former EFCC chairman, were also there.

(NAN)