Buhari ‘sends condolences’ to Bisi Akande over wife’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed “heart-felt” sadness over the death of Omowunmi Akande, wife of the founding chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a letter to the bereaved party chieftain on Wednesday, President Buhari described as “irreparable” the loss by Chief Akande of his wife of 50 years, the presidency said.

The president’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said Mr. Buhari had earlier phoned the family to condole with them.

The President’s message reads as follow: “I received the very sad news of the death of your dearly beloved wife, Madam Omowunmi Akande this morning.

I am following our phone call with this letter of condolence, which comes from my heart.

“To lose a wife, a dear wife after 50 years, a constant and loving companion through good and bad times, is a blow only a man of unshakeable faith can withstand.

Please extend my personal condolences to the immediate and wider Akande family and to friends of the family for this irreparable loss.

“May Allah give you the strength and Iman to endure her passing away.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Place a TEXT-BASED here. Call 08098788999...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Abu-Mu’awiya

    Amen mr. President sir!!. And may almighty God spare your life and give you health and strength.