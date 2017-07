Related News

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, is back from London where he went to see President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr. Osinbajo travelled to London on Tuesday, according to a tweet by his spokesperson, Laolu Akande, on his official Tweeter handle.

Mr. Akande confirmed the acting president’s return. The spokesperson is expected to brief journalists on Wednesday.

Mr. Buhari has been in London for medical treatment for over 65 days, during which time Mr. Osinbajo has acted as president.