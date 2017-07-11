We will maintain ‘status quo’ on Melaye’s recall — INEC

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC today said it would maintain the status quo concerning the recall of Kogi state senator, Dino Melaye.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on the phone, INEC’s director of publicity, Mr Oluwole Osaze-uzzi said they would abide by all the stipulations outlined by the court.

When asked what the commission’s next specific steps would be, he said only the court can determine that.

INEC had yesterday said it had been served with the ruling of a Federal High Court on the process to recall the senator representing Kogi West senatorial district.

The commission had told PREMIUM TIMES it would study the document and respond appropriately.

The lawmaker is presently fighting a tough political battle to stop a large number of his constituents from seeing the recall process they initiated through.