The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, is off to London to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was disclosed by Laolu Akande, Mr. Osinbajo’s spokesperson.

Mr. Buhari has been in London for medical treatment for over 65 days, during which time Mr. Osinbajo has acted as president.

In his tweet on Wednesday, Mr. Akande said the acting president would return to Abuja “immediately afterwards.”