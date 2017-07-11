JAMB begins sale of Direct Entry forms

Related News

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has commenced the sale of Direct Entry application form for candidates who have A-level results and wish to gain direct admission to degree programmes in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, said this in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

The board has equally commenced the sale of UTME application for Nigerians abroad and foreign candidates who desire to attend tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

He explained that the process is as it was with the UTME, where you create a profile and obtain the PINS and proceed for biometric capturing at the CBT centres for Direct Entry candidates.

The board urged all candidates wishing to register through direct entry to obtain the PINS at Interswitch, Remita or any of the commercial banks approved earlier for the vending of UTME PINS.

According to him, “the Board wishes to state that it has not commenced the change of course and institutions as all the approved CBT centres nationwide will be informed about when to start “.

He said candidates need not necessarily come to the Board’s centres for the change. It can be done in any of the CBT centres in order to avoid overcrowding.

“The delay has been occasioned by the Board’s preparation to ensure that the system is smooth and without encumbrances,” Mr Benjamin said.

He said the public should note that every candidate desirous of a change of course or institution will be allowed to do so as the platform will be open until the close of admission.

“Candidates need not panic or get desperate as it will not be closed as being speculated by those who want to use the opportunity of candidates desperation to defraud them”.

The board advised the candidates not to patronise fraudulent individuals or organisations but to visit approved CBT centres and cross check any information they are not too clear about.

“Again, we will continue to enjoin candidates not to be victims of fraudsters who claim to have the capacity to inflate candidates scores, as they do not have such ability.

“When caught, the Board will prosecute both the fraudsters and the candidate who patronise them,” Mr. Benjamin warned.

He added that the board has not determined the cut off marks for 2017.

“This is only done at a policy committee meeting with all stakeholders chaired by the Hon Minister of Education which is yet to hold,” he stressed.