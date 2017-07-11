JUST IN: Osinbajo approves appointment of 17 new judges (FULL LIST)

Related News

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the appointment of 19 judges for the National Industrial Court, following recommendation by the National Judicial Council.

A statement signed by the NJC’s Director of information, Soji Oye, listed the judges as follows:

Targema John Iorngee – Benue State

Namtari Mahmood Abba – Adamawa State

Nweneka Gerald Ikechi – Rivers State

Kado Sanusi – Katsina State

Adeniyi Sinmisola Oluyinka – Ogun State

Abiola Adunola Adewemimo – Osun State

Opeloye Ogunbowale A. – Lagos State

Essien Isaac Jeremiah – Akwa-Ibom State

Elizabeth Ama Oji – Ebonyi State

Arowosegbe Olukayode Ojo – Ondo State

Ogbuanya Nelson S. Chukwudi – Enugu State

Bashir Zaynab Mohammed – Niger State

Galadima Ibrahim Suleiman – Nasarawa State

Bassi Paul Ahmed – Borno State

Danjidda Salisu Hamisu – Kano State

Hamman Idi Polycarp – Taraba State

Damulak Kiyersohot Dashe – Plateau

Alkali Bashar Attahiru – Sokoto State

Mustapha Tijjani – Jigawa State

According to the statement, the newly appointed judges will be sworn in on July 14 at the Supreme Court, Abuja.