JUST IN: Osinbajo approves appointment of 17 new judges (FULL LIST)

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the appointment of 19 judges for the National Industrial Court, following recommendation by the National Judicial Council.
A statement signed by the NJC’s Director of information, Soji Oye, listed the judges as follows:
Targema John Iorngee – Benue State
Namtari Mahmood Abba – Adamawa State
Nweneka Gerald Ikechi – Rivers State
Kado Sanusi – Katsina State
Adeniyi Sinmisola Oluyinka – Ogun State
Abiola Adunola Adewemimo – Osun State
Opeloye Ogunbowale A. – Lagos State
Essien Isaac Jeremiah – Akwa-Ibom State
Elizabeth Ama Oji – Ebonyi State
Arowosegbe Olukayode Ojo – Ondo State
Ogbuanya Nelson S. Chukwudi – Enugu State
Bashir Zaynab Mohammed – Niger State
Galadima Ibrahim Suleiman – Nasarawa State
Bassi Paul Ahmed – Borno State
Danjidda Salisu Hamisu – Kano State
Hamman Idi Polycarp – Taraba State
Damulak Kiyersohot Dashe – Plateau
Alkali Bashar Attahiru – Sokoto State
Mustapha Tijjani – Jigawa State
According to the statement, the newly appointed judges will be sworn in on July 14 at the Supreme Court, Abuja.