JUST IN: Osinbajo approves appointment of 17 new judges (FULL LIST)

National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Calabar [Photo Credit: OfCounsel Nigeria]
The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the appointment of 19 judges for the National Industrial Court, following recommendation by the National Judicial Council.

A statement signed by the NJC’s Director of information, Soji Oye, listed the judges as follows:

Targema John Iorngee                             –        Benue State

Namtari Mahmood Abba                         –        Adamawa State

Nweneka Gerald Ikechi                            –        Rivers State

Kado Sanusi                                              –        Katsina State

Adeniyi Sinmisola Oluyinka                   –        Ogun State

Abiola Adunola Adewemimo                  –        Osun State

Opeloye Ogunbowale A.                          –        Lagos State

Essien Isaac Jeremiah                               –        Akwa-Ibom State

Elizabeth Ama Oji                                    –        Ebonyi State

Arowosegbe Olukayode Ojo         –        Ondo State

Ogbuanya Nelson S. Chukwudi    –        Enugu State

Bashir Zaynab Mohammed          –         Niger State

Galadima Ibrahim Suleiman –        Nasarawa State

Bassi Paul Ahmed                          –        Borno State

Danjidda Salisu Hamisu                 –        Kano State

Hamman Idi Polycarp                    –        Taraba State

Damulak Kiyersohot Dashe           –        Plateau

Alkali Bashar Attahiru                    –        Sokoto State

Mustapha Tijjani                            –        Jigawa State

According to the statement, the newly appointed judges will be sworn in on July 14 at the Supreme Court, Abuja.

