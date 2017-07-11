JUST IN: Osinbajo approves appointment of 19 new judges (FULL LIST)

Related News

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the appointment of 19 judges for the National Industrial Court, following recommendation by the National Judicial Council.

A statement signed by the NJC’s Director of information, Soji Oye, listed the judges as follows:

1 Targema John Iorngee Benue State 2 Namtari Mahmood Abba Adamawa State 3 Nweneka Gerald Ikechi Rivers State 4 Kado Sanusi Katsina State 5 Adeniyi Sinmisola Oluyinka Ogun State 6 Abiola Adunola Adewemimo Osun State 7 Opeloye Ogunbowale A. Lagos State 8 Essien Isaac Jeremiah Akwa-Ibom State 9 Elizabeth Ama Oji Ebonyi State 10 Arowosegbe Olukayode Ojo Ondo State 11 Ogbuanya Nelson S. Chukwudi Enugu State 12 Bashir Zaynab Mohammed Niger State 13 Galadima Ibrahim Suleiman Nasarawa State 14 Bassi Paul Ahmed Borno State 15 Danjidda Salisu Hamisu Kano State 16 Hamman Idi Polycarp Taraba State 17 Damulak Kiyersohot Dashe Plateau State 18 Alkali Bashar Attahiru Sokoto State 19 Mustapha Tijjani Jigawa State

According to the statement, the newly appointed judges will be sworn in on July 14 at the Supreme Court, Abuja.