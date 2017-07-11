JUST IN: Osinbajo approves appointment of 19 new judges (FULL LIST)

National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Calabar [Photo Credit: OfCounsel Nigeria]
National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Calabar [Photo Credit: OfCounsel Nigeria]

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the appointment of 19 judges for the National Industrial Court, following recommendation by the National Judicial Council.

A statement signed by the NJC’s Director of information, Soji Oye, listed the judges as follows:

1 Targema John Iorngee Benue State
2 Namtari Mahmood Abba Adamawa State
3 Nweneka Gerald Ikechi Rivers State
4 Kado Sanusi Katsina State
5 Adeniyi Sinmisola Oluyinka Ogun State
6 Abiola Adunola Adewemimo Osun State
7 Opeloye Ogunbowale A. Lagos State
8 Essien Isaac Jeremiah Akwa-Ibom State
9 Elizabeth Ama Oji Ebonyi State
10 Arowosegbe Olukayode Ojo Ondo State
11 Ogbuanya Nelson S. Chukwudi Enugu State
12 Bashir Zaynab Mohammed Niger State
13 Galadima Ibrahim Suleiman Nasarawa State
14 Bassi Paul Ahmed Borno State
15 Danjidda Salisu Hamisu Kano State
16 Hamman Idi Polycarp Taraba State
17 Damulak Kiyersohot Dashe Plateau State
18 Alkali Bashar Attahiru Sokoto State
19 Mustapha Tijjani Jigawa State

 

According to the statement, the newly appointed judges will be sworn in on July 14 at the Supreme Court, Abuja.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Place a TEXT-BASED here. Call 08098788999...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Justice Equity

    Osibanjo is the kind of a leader that can take Nigeria to greater heights, detribalized, God fearing and efficient.
    Buhari is the curse troubling Nigeria full of hate,division, clannish, religious, ethnic bigotry. May God give buhari a long time conducive rest in London, so that Nigeria shall move forward.

  • Lanre

    Unbelievable. 19 appointments and only 11 from the North? Wonders will never cease.

    • Spyman29

      Name Checker, well done