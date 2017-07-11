JUST IN: Osinbajo approves appointment of 19 new judges (FULL LIST)

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the appointment of 19 judges for the National Industrial Court, following recommendation by the National Judicial Council.
A statement signed by the NJC’s Director of information, Soji Oye, listed the judges as follows:
|1
|Targema John Iorngee
|Benue State
|2
|Namtari Mahmood Abba
|Adamawa State
|3
|Nweneka Gerald Ikechi
|Rivers State
|4
|Kado Sanusi
|Katsina State
|5
|Adeniyi Sinmisola Oluyinka
|Ogun State
|6
|Abiola Adunola Adewemimo
|Osun State
|7
|Opeloye Ogunbowale A.
|Lagos State
|8
|Essien Isaac Jeremiah
|Akwa-Ibom State
|9
|Elizabeth Ama Oji
|Ebonyi State
|10
|Arowosegbe Olukayode Ojo
|Ondo State
|11
|Ogbuanya Nelson S. Chukwudi
|Enugu State
|12
|Bashir Zaynab Mohammed
|Niger State
|13
|Galadima Ibrahim Suleiman
|Nasarawa State
|14
|Bassi Paul Ahmed
|Borno State
|15
|Danjidda Salisu Hamisu
|Kano State
|16
|Hamman Idi Polycarp
|Taraba State
|17
|Damulak Kiyersohot Dashe
|Plateau State
|18
|Alkali Bashar Attahiru
|Sokoto State
|19
|Mustapha Tijjani
|Jigawa State
According to the statement, the newly appointed judges will be sworn in on July 14 at the Supreme Court, Abuja.