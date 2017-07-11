JUST IN: Former Nigerian University VC sent to prison over alleged N1.4 billion fraud

FILE PHOTO: Acting Vice-Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Prof. Anthony Elujoba (L) and Public Relations Officer of the Institution, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju, with some supporters rejoicing over the election of Prof. Elujoba as the Acting Vice-Chancellor in Ile-Ife, Osun, on Thursday (21/7/16) 5236/21/7/2016/EDA/HB/BJO/NAN
A former Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Anthony Elujoba, has been remanded in Ilesha Prisons after the bail application was dismissed.

Justice David Oladimeji of the Federal High Court in Ede, Osun State, ruled that Mr. Elujoba be remanded till July 19 when the case will be brought for hearing.

The former VC is standing trial on a seven-count charge of alleged corruption and abuse of office involving some N1.4 billion.

He is standing trial alongside the bursar of the university, Josephine Akeredolu.

But workers of the university see Mr. Elujoba’s trial as “victimisation”.

Two lecture-free days declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, in solidarity with Mr. Elujoba ended Tuesday.

On Tuesday, workers of the university protested the decision of the court to send the embattled professor to prison.

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities, NASU, locked down the court gate as the ruling was being handed.

No one was allowed to leave the premises of the court at the time of this report.

The workers demanded the judge withdraw his ruling, and authorise the former vice chancellor be kept in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Students fear the latest disturbances may further affect their academic calendar.

  • DanJ

    Such attitude coming from people working in an academic environment is worrisome.
    Intimidation the Judge may be obstruction of Justice.

  • Kay

    “Because the farm owner is slow to catch the thief, the thief catches the farm owner” says the Yoruba proverb. Those OAU VC’s ( professors Omole and Faborode ) that committed frauds that runs into several billions of naira are walking about unrufuled, while he that only paid entitlement arrears that was left unpaid for several years by the thief VC’s, so that there might be peace on the campus, is in imprisoned for no other reason than that.

    His greatest mistake was that, when approached by the thief VC’s for cover up, he agreed not to blow any whistle, despite overwhelming evidences of gross stealing and missapropriations. The same thirds he agreed to cover up, went ahead to implicate him, with the contacts they have within EFCC. Now, I see many files that had been swept under the carpets opened. I see many whistles being blown. I hope this serves as a lesson to all, that the earlier stated Yoruba proverb is always true, a reason for which whistles should be appropriately blown, when it should be blown.

    My prayer is that only those that are truly guilty should eternally end up in jail, while anyone that is innocent is left off the hook. It takes an insider to fully understand all I have stated above; a reason for which all the students, NASUU, ASUU and other Unions are rallying behind professor Elujoba. Such unity had never been found on OAU campus. I doubt also that such unity had ever been seen on any other campus in Nigeria, down the line of history.

  • Kay

    “Because the farm owner is slow to catch the thief, the thief catches the farm owner” says the Yoruba proverb. Those OAU VC’s ( professors Omole and Faborode ) that committed frauds that runs into several billions of naira are walking about unrufuled, while he that only paid entitlement arrears that was left unpaid for several years by the thief VC’s, so that there might be peace on the campus, is imprisoned for no other reason than that.

    His greatest mistake was that, when approached by the thief VC’s for cover up, he agreed not to blow any whistle, despite overwhelming evidences of gross stealing and missapropriations. The same thiefs he agreed to cover up, went ahead to implicate him, with the contacts they have within EFCC. Now, I see many files that had been swept under the carpets opened. I see many whistles being blown. I hope this serves as a lesson to all, that the earlier stated Yoruba proverb is always true, a reason for which whistles should be appropriately blown when it should be blown.

    My prayer is that only those that are truly guilty should eternally end up in jail, while anyone that is innocent is left off the hook. It takes an insider to fully understand all I have stated above; a reason for which all the students, NASUU, ASUU and other Unions are rallying behind professor Elujoba. Such unity had never been found on OAU campus. I doubt also that such unity had ever been seen on any other campus in Nigeria, down the line of history

  • shola

    “Two lecture-free days declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, in solidarity with Mr. Elujob” AND entourage of Senators storm the court also in solidarity with Saraki. My God, who respects our institution today? Let Justice take its course. The appellant court is not there for nothing.