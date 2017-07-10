Nigerian journalist shot dead

Related News

A reporter with the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, Benin, Lawrence Okojie, was allegedly shot dead by gunmen on Saturday night in Benin, the Edo State capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr. Okojie was said to have been killed around Ogunola Junction, off Siluko Road.

The spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Moses Nkombe, who confirmed the report, said one person had been arrested in connection with the incident.

NAN gathered that the late Mr. Okojie, who was dropped off by NTA staff bus at Ogunola Junction around 8: 00 p.m. on Saturday, had called his wife on phone and informed her that he was on his way home.

It was, however, several hours later that the wife, after repeated calls to his phone without any response raised an alarm that her husband, who was supposed to have arrived home could not be reached.

It was gathered that some of his colleagues at NTA joined by some family members on a search mission, discovered his corpse in a morgue in Benin on Sunday night.

As at the time of filing in this report, the circumstances surrounding the death of the reporter are still sketchy.

The police have, however, promised to thoroughly investigate the matter.

NAN reports that Mr. Okojie’s death brings to five the number of journalists killed in the state in the last six years.

(NAN)