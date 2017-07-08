BREAKING: Sultan Abubakar, Magajin Garin Sokoto, Hassan Danbaba, reconcile

Related News

The grandson of late Ahmadu Bello, Premier of Northern Nigeria, Hassan Danbaba, has been reconciled with the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar III.

The Sultan was and the kingmaker engaged in public disagreement last week with Mr. Danbaba rejecting his kingmaker title of Magajin Garin Sokoto.

Palace sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the Emirs of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi I and that of Gwandu, Muhammad Bashar, sealed the final peace pact between the two.

The two emirs conveyed a meeting between the Sultan and Mr. Danbaba Saturday afternoon, to iron out the differences.

Mr. Danbaba was asked by the two monarchs to apologise to the sultan, pointing out to him that as sultan, Mr. Abubakar is a father figure to him.

“The mediators asked the Magajin Gari to apologise to the sultan for his conduct and the sultan accepted the apology,” the source said.

The feud between the two was sparked by Mr. Danbaba’s opposition to the conferment of the title of Marafa on a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Inuwa Abdulkadir.

Mr. Danbaba had on Wednesday walked out on the sultan at a follow-up meeting to reconcile him and Mr. Abdulkadir.

He later announced his abdication of his position.

However, with the reconciliation, the two leaders have accepted to burry the past and forgive each other, according to a source at the peace parley.

Mr. Danbaba confirmed the reconciliation to PREMIUM TIMES.