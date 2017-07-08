Why I suspended NHIS Executive Secretary, Usman Yusuf — Minister

Related News

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has explained why he directed the Chief Executive Officer of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Usman Yusuf, to proceed on three months suspension with immediate effect.

This was made known in a statement by Boade Akinola, Director, Media and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Health, on Friday in Abuja.

Mrs. Akinola quoted the minister as saying the suspension was a result of various allegations and petitions against Mr. Yusuf, a professor.

The Minister also directed the setting up of an investigative committee to look in the various allegations in accordance with the Public Service Rules.

Mr. Akinola further quoted the minister as saying the suspension was also to allow for uninterrupted investigation.

He said Mr. Yusuf was directed to hand over to the next most senior General Manager in the agency.

He advised staff of the agency a to be law abiding, vigilant and safeguard all government properties including valuable documents.

(NAN)