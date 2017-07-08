Osun election: Police arrest hoodlums disrupting voting

Related News

Police in Osun State have arrested three persons in connection with an alleged disruption of voting at Igbokiti unit, ward 10, Okinni, at Egbedore Local Government Area.

The suspects had earlier attacked voters and electoral officials with machetes just as the exercise was underway.

Some persons sustained cuts while others fled the voting unit.

The Commissioner of Police, Fimihan Adeoye, who confirmed the incident, said the police were able to curtail the excesses of the hoodlums and arrested three of them.

“It is true we arrested three suspected thugs in Egbedore and their case is currently under investigation,” he said.

“With our vigilance and commitment to ensure peaceful conduct of the exercise, we are very happy that there is peace and there is no significant case and we will sustain the peace and effective security till the end and even after the entire electoral process.”

Mr. Adeoye further said his command was prepared to deal with anyone who attempts to cause any breach of the peace while the process lasts.