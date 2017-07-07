Senate’s position on Magu ‘still stands’ — Spokesman

Nigerian Senate
Nigerian Senate

The chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Sabi Abdullahi, says theSenate’s rejection of nomination of Ibrahim Magu as chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, “still stands”.

He made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Mr. Abdullahi was reacting to a statement credited to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo that Mr. Magu would remain as EFCC chairman under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He reinstated, while being represented at the inauguration of EFCC office in Kaduna on Thursday by Gov. Nasir el-Rufai that the Presidency had resolved to work with Mr. Magu to stamp out corruption in the country.

Mr. Abdullahi said, “the Senate has already made its resolution, and our resolutions are official statements.

“And most times, based on how we communicate, we don’t go to press immediately because somebody has made a statement; we usually discuss issues.

“You know before we made that resolution the issue was debated. It is not because the executive has said something, we will react to it.  We discuss issues first.

“That is what makes up an institution. Nobody in the Senate is expressing his individual opinion. We are expressing the opinion of the Senate, its stand and its position.

“We have given it a resolution. For now that is what subsists, and until we get a response, otherwise officially, we are not going back.”

The lawmaker called on all arms of government to respect the rule of law for the deepening of the democracy in the country.

“Let us work in the interest of Nigerians. We have made a point, a point which is clear.

“He was brought to us for confirmation, and on the basis of damning reports from the DSS, we rejected him twice. It is left for Nigerians to see and we have done our part,” he said.

(NAN)

  • ed

    The Presidency shouldn’t have brought Magu to the senate for confirmation if the new position that confirmation of the senators are not required were to be counted.
    I just wish Acting President Osinbajo would’ve handled the situation better.
    AGF Malami throws Osinbajo under the bus 2 days ago. Instead of firing the AGF for dismissal of his authority. Osinbajo double down on the unnecessary confrontation with the corruption infested senate.
    The drama continues.
    Wishing Osinbajo takes charge of the government without taking orders from the Cabals.

    • Höly Wähala

      Yoropigs are naturally scared silly of aboki-fulani, Pst. Midget has no choice but to obey his handlers. Sorry buddy!

      • Nigeriamovingforward

        Dumb ass brainwashed deranged biafraud monkey. Shut your cannibal stinking mouth.

      • Remedy

        Please, the internet never forgets and one day , somebody will bring all your posts and comments out for people to read. Additionally, I don’t know why you cannot comment without abusing the yorubas. Whatever your opinion and the impression about the yorubas, it can never be 100% accurate because life itself is all about perceptions and there are good and bad examples of all races, after all you hear all the time about the paedophillic activities of the Vatican despite the fact that they are widely respected. Finally, I will be highly grateful if you can contribute your knowledge, which I always observe from your comments, to the situation in the country at present without any racial or ethnic colouration.

        • absam777

          you have wasted your time. do as others do, ignore him. he is not as intelligent as you think

        • Höly Wähala

          You can compile them, are you not somebody? Yoropigs deserve what they dish out, I’m just better at it.

    • OJAY

      Pls properly read s.171 & s.143 of the Nigerian Constitution & decipher for yourself what the Ag. President is playing into. He should seek judicial interpretation of what he believes gives him confidence or loose being the substantive president when PMB can no longer continue. The Senate will also refuse to “confirm” him, this would lead to his impeachment.

  • Mani_Kay

    IS IBRAHIM MAGU IS THE ONLY NIGERIAN WHO CAN DO THE JOB AT EFCC

    From start in 2003 when EFCC was established, Ibrahim Magu has always been at EFCC as one of the principal Offciers… is it not time for him to go ….. is he the only Nigerian that can do EFCC job?

    After the tremendous success of Ifueko Omogui-Okaru at FIRS does it not not make sense to appoint and inject new blood into EFCC at this time …. why would EFCC not submit itself to APC fraudulent “change” especially when all Nigerians know that Magu has serious integrity issues?

    In fact, Magu and others made the EFCC the most corrupt federal institution in Nigeria … this is fact.

    Nigeria has serious issues confronting her that need urgent and pressing attention …. it is stuupid for persons to be talking about Ibrahim Magu who in fact has overstayed at EFCC without contributing anything significant and should have left long ago …. APC clueless and unserious!

    • OJAY

      Remember an NGO just got a court order that the Fed Govt should publish all the funds recovered from looter also publish their names. This is supposed to show the good work so far done by Magu but the Presidency is dragging its feet. How am I not sure that the Presidency intend to re-loot the recovered fund. Probably that is the Public’s interest this NGO seeks to protect.

  • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

    Acting President PYO, why are the law enforcement agencies not empowered to move against the thieves in the #NASS?

    All Nigerians want are a couple of examples. The rest will fall in place once the right things are seen to be done.

    • MilitaryPolice01

      My brother, they way things are, I am not sure they will take his orders if he gives them, he may be wary of embarrassing himself.

  • joelaw

    The senators are entitled to their opinion, and thats all there is to it OPINION.

  • Irumundomon

    What law does Nigerians want to see play out in of this. The senate rejected this man, other security agencies also rejected magu, what job can only be done by magu and magu allow. It is now suspicious to look how the president wants magu

  • OJAY

    Osinbajo is playing into the hands of the cabal. Basing the retention of the EFCC Czar on s.171 of the Nigerian Constitution doesn’t hold water. Let him also weigh the consequences of s.143 if he desire to hold onto his office as Ag. President. Relieve Magu of his appointment now! Or ..,