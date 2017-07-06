Biafra agitation capable of destroying Nigeria – Akpabio

Related News

The Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, has said that Nigeria’s survival depends on the resolution of the Biafran agitation, as wells as the Boko Haram insurgency and other threats to national unity.

Mr. Akpabio spoke Thursday in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, where he organised a constituency briefing and empowerment programme for his constituents in Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

“The war drums in our country have overwhelmed unity lines in our National Anthem, and threatened the cords of our brotherhood,” he said.

Mr. Akpabio, while addressing his constituents and guests, which included Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, used human heart and blood pressure to do an analogy on how critical the situation was for the country.

“When you visit your doctor with an ailment, no matter the ailment, he would first check the state of your heart by measuring your blood pressure. The heart of our country is Abuja. The heart is holding out – it is beating fast but it is within normal measurement.

“The political pressure is high but the country is not yet hypertensive.

“However, that heart needs close monitoring because if the diseased parts of this country do not get healed soon, the heart would get worse for it.

“If the Biafra agitation is not fixed; if the Arewa threat of the eviction of Igbos is not addressed; if Boko Haram and insurgency which despite the gallantry of our armed forces in crushing them, still perpetrate their evil of bombing and launching attacks at soft targets, are not totally diminished; if all the other flash points are allowed to fester; then the uneven heartbeat of the country could degenerate into a cardiac arrest,” the senator said.

Mr. Akpabio, who is the immediate past governor of Akwa Ibom, said it was time for all Nigerians of goodwill to pray for the nation and also put their hands on deck to move the nation to safe harbours.

Mr. Akpabio said he and his co-senators, “through robust debates on a sick Nigeria”, were praying for Nigeria not to die.

He called on Nigerians to stop the call for disintegration.

The senator said he was in support of the current administration’s war against corruption, but that there was a snag.

“You cannot wage a war against snakes while keeping the king cobra and the black mamba as pets.

“Let us fight corruption with an incorruptible spirit and with sincerity, not persecution and we would win the fight.”

Mr. Akpabio donated four tractors, over 800 power-generating sets, 100 computer sets, and printers, as well as sewing machines, grain-grinding machines, block molding machines and tricycles to his constituents.

He also announced scholarships and grants to hundreds of students from his constituency.

A handful of senators, including Dino Melaye, Sam Egwu, Theodore Orji, and Bassey Albert, flew from Abuja to witness the event. The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was represented by the Senate Minority Whip, Philip Aduda.