Keyamo, 29 others named Senior Advocates of Nigeria

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) on Thursday announced the appointment of 30 legal practitioners to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN.

The Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hadizatu Mustapha, made the announcement in Abuja while briefing journalists at the end of the committee’s 127th meeting.

Festus Keyamo, who is believed to have been unsuccessful on previous applications, is among the 30 new SANs.

Also, Oluwatoyin Bashorun, emerged as the only female approved for the legal rank among five females that applied.

Mr. Mustapha, who is the Secretary of LPPC, said 156 candidates applied for the prestigious rank out of which 123 qualified for the first round of interview.

According to her, 72 candidates proceeded to the final stage and 26 were admitted from the inner bar, while four were from the academic community.

She added that those from the academic community included Adedeji Adekunle, the Director-General of the National Institute for Advanced and Legal Studies.

“Out of the 30, four are lawyers from the academic community and we have 26 court room advocates that were so elevated, including one female.

“This is the first time that we have a high number of academic lecturers that were successful in the interview.”

The others from the academic community are Enefiok Essien of the University of Uyo, Sadiq Shikyl of the American University, Yola and Adebambo Adewopo, former Director-General, Nigerian Copyrights Commission.

The former Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olusola Oke, was also named SAN as well as the Attorney-General of Kwara, Kamaludeen Ajibade.

Mr. Mustapha added that the swearing-in of the new SANs would be in September, on a date that would be communicated to the public.

The LPPC is a committee created and empowered by the Legal Practitioners Act (Cap L11 LFN 2004) to award the rank of SAN to deserving lawyers.

It has its secretariat at the Supreme Court of Nigeria and is headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, who is the chairman. (NAN)