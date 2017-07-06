Ex-council chairman, convicted of fraud, granted bail by Supreme Court

Supreme Court of Nigeria
Supreme Court of Nigeria

Reprieve came the way of a former Caretaker Chairman of Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of Kogi State, Gabriel Daudu, as the Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to the convicted council boss.

Mr. Daudu, who was also a member of the State House of Assembly, was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on charges bordering on money laundering and misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N1.4 billion.

He was found guilty by a Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja of 77 out of 208 counts and consequently sentenced to two years on each of the counts. The sentence was to run concurrently.

Dissatisfied with his conviction, Mr. Daudu approached the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal praying the court to set his conviction aside.

However, in a unanimous decision on March 1, the appellate court upheld the ruling of the lower court and dismissed Mr. Daudu’s appeal as “unmeritorious and lacking in merit”.

Still not satisfied, Mr. Daudu proceeded to the Supreme Court, praying to be admitted to bail pending the determination of the appeal before it.

After due consideration of arguments by Joseph Daudu and Wahab Shittu representing the appellant and the respondent (EFCC) respectively, the apex court admitted Mr. Daudu to bail with two sureties in the sum of N2 million each.

The sureties must have landed property and must be resident in the FCT.

Mr. Daudu, who is currently serving his prison sentence in Koton-Karfe is expected to complete the sentence in August.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.