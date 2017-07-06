Patience Jonathan alleges harassment, seeks Reps intervention

Nigeria’s former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, on Thursday alleged harassment of her family by security agencies and sought the intervention of the House of Representatives.

In a petition to the house, Mrs. Jonathan urged the Federal Government to call the agencies to order.

The petition was presented at the House’s plenary by the lawmaker representing Okrika Constituency of Rivers, Bright Tamuno.

Presenting the document, Mr. Tamuno urged the house to wade into the matter in consideration of the “sacrifices” her husband, former President Goodluck Jonathan, for the country.

According to him, no former first lady has been harassed as Mrs. Jonathan has been.

In the petition, Mrs. Jonathan alleged that the harassment was being orchestrated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and other agencies of the Federal Government.

The Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, referred the petition to the Committee on Public Petitions for further legislative action.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the former first lady had petitioned the House on a similar in December, 2016. (NAN)

