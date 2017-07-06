Senator protests Governor’s invitation to EFCC event, walks out

Related News

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has walked out of an event in Kaduna to protest the attendance of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The event held Thursday was the launching of the Kaduna zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The anti-graft agency had invited the two politicians, amongst other dignitaries, Mr. Sani, to the launch of the new office at Wurno Road, Kaduna.

But Mr. Sani drove out of the venue to protest the invitation handed Gov. El-Rufai, his arch-rival.

He later told PREMIUM TIMES his action was “in objection to invitation of the Kaduna State Governor”.

“I honoured the invitation to launch the zonal office of the EFCC and to participate in a stakeholders forum.

“I don’t think someone invited in this event fits in to the philosophy and principles of the EFCC.

“I don’t know how the EFCC can squarely investigate corruption cases in Kaduna with some of this characters cutting the tape of their new abode,” Mr. Sani said.

Efforts by people at the gate to convince the Senator to return to the event were unsuccessful.

Other dignitaries who attended the event are the Senator representing Kaduna North, Sulaiman Hunkuyi, immediate past governor of the state, Ramalan Yero, the EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu, and the representative of Shehu Idris, the Emir of Zazzau, among others.