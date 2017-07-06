Senator protests Governor’s invitation to EFCC event, walks out

EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu
EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has walked out of an event in Kaduna to protest the attendance of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The event held Thursday was the launching of the Kaduna zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The anti-graft agency had invited the two politicians, amongst other dignitaries, Mr. Sani, to the launch of the new office at Wurno Road, Kaduna.

But Mr. Sani drove out of the venue to protest the invitation handed Gov. El-Rufai, his arch-rival.

He later told PREMIUM TIMES his action was “in objection to invitation of the Kaduna State Governor”.

“I honoured the invitation to launch the zonal office of the EFCC and to participate in a stakeholders forum.

“I don’t think someone invited in this event fits in to the philosophy and principles of the EFCC.

“I don’t know how the EFCC can squarely investigate corruption cases in Kaduna with some of this characters cutting the tape of their new abode,” Mr. Sani said.

Efforts by people at the gate to convince the Senator to return to the event were unsuccessful.

Other dignitaries who attended the event are the Senator representing Kaduna North, Sulaiman Hunkuyi, immediate past governor of the state, Ramalan Yero, the EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu, and the representative of Shehu Idris, the Emir of Zazzau, among others.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Abdussalami Yaro

    This is disgraceful, Senator Sani. You are taking your political differences with the Governor too far. Your are childish, to say the least.

  • Bright Ezeh

    Sani your wrong , el-rufai is the governor of the state and more rightous than you and your saraki lead national Assembly

  • Spoken word

    Sani is such a clown and a publicity hunter.

  • blueeyedkitten

    Rubbish! Nobody would fall for this fake fight.
    why didnt he stop El-rufai from attending the funeral of his mother? Nonsense politics!

  • Man_Enough

    This Sani should wait and contest for the governorship position instead of being childish.