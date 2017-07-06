Nigerian Air Force helicopter crashes

Related News

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Thursday said its Agusta 109 Light Utility Helicopter crashed while undertaking a liaison mission in the North East.

Olatokunbo Adesanya, Air Commodore and Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, said this in a statement.

Mr. Adesanya said the helicopter’s target was to further enhance synergy between Nigerian Army and NAF in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the North-East.

He said the incident, which occurred on Thursday, was as a result of technical fault.

He added that “the experienced NAF pilots, however, successfully ditched the helicopter into a pool of water to minimise damage and loss of lives.

“Consequently, there were neither injuries nor loss of lives to anyone on board or on ground.”

According to him, NAF command has immediately directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident. (NAN)