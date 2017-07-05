Nigerians tackle Saraki, Senate over rejection of presidential nominations

Related News

The Senate has come under heavy criticism on social media after it decided to suspend all requests for confirmations sent to it by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Senate had on Tuesday expressed displeasure over what it termed the refusal of the presidency to carry out some resolutions passed by it on presidential nominations, especially the continuous stay of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC chairman despite being rejected twice by the Senate. The legislative body said it would retaliate by not confirming further nominations sent to it by the acting president.

The Senate President had gone ahead to post the resolutions of the Senate on his Facebook page after the session.

According to the post, Mr Saraki said the decision was borne out of the parliament’s resolve to ensure that there was rule of law in the country.

“It is important that we build a society wherein all laws, not just some laws are obeyed. We must build a nation of laws, not a nation of men. Hence, it is not for us to choose which laws to obey, and which laws not to obey,’’ he said.

However, many Nigerians who commented on this faulted the Senate’s position with some accusing the Senate President of planning to subtly take over power from the acting president.

An irate respondent, Awwal Umar, said the Senate ‘has been a joke’

“Only people of integrity can say this is not the real Senate under your fraudulent leadership. The biggest joke in this country is Saraki. We are watching and are very angry. Your prayer is as useless as the Senate you are leading,” he posted.

Another respondent, Nasiru Shehu, said the present parliament was the worst in history.

“It is very unfortunate that we probably have the worst parliament in the world with these eighth Senate and the House of Representatives. It is a big source of concern for a nation like Nigeria dealing with legislators driven only by their personal interest. Just recently it was the lower chamber working on a bill to grant amnesty to the public looters and now the senate with another useless amendment. However, this is the result of sending mostly former governors to the senate.”

Another Facebook user, Michael Ojua, said the Senate had apparently forgotten the law that set it up.

“If the senate can be this lawless then where lies our hope? Can’t you approach Supreme Court for adjudication? Why are you all shameless and full of selfishness? Don’t try our might, if not revolution is in the offing and you and your cohorts will be the first victims.”

Abogbenda Solomon while reacting to the development said the legislators were not just pleased that Mr Osinbajo was in control of the nation’s affairs.

“You guys have started seeing it. These cabals will not allow Osinbajo to work. It’s PMB that suits them. How can the Senate President who is a medical doctor know the Constitution of Nigeria more than a professor of law and SAN? In fact, there is no senator or house of representative member that knows the law more than Prof. Osinbajo. Take it or leave it.”

Others like Daniel Onunekwu, however, took a middle position.

“There has to be a balance in our polity…. Executive arm should understand the limit of their authority…. The legislature is there not just to make the laws but also to check excesses from the executive chamber… My candid opinion.”

For Anosike Ike, the Senate was right in its position. “Let’s be reasonable for once. What is the rationale in the executive sending these people to the Senate? Is it (Senate) a rubber stamp? If is for screening and confirmation, it then means, if Mr. Magu fails the test, he shouldn’t be confirmed.”

Meanwhile the Senate has vowed to stick to its position until the presidency addresses its concern.

The presidency is yet to officially react to this development.