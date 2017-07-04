Pandemonium as thousands bid farewell to Maitama Sule

Maitama Sule [Photo Credit: Daily Trust]
Maitama Sule [Photo Credit: Daily Trust]

There was pandemonium Tuesday in Kano as thousands of mourners paid their last respects to the late former minister and Nigeria UN representative, Yusuf Sule, as he was buried.

Due to the heavy human and vehicular movement around the venues of the burial rites, many could not gain access to the Kara Burial Grounds and the Emir’s palace.

At a point, as a result of the confusion which lasted for hours, the remains of the late Dansamani Kano could not be brought out of the Prison Service ambulance which had conveyed it.

The remains of the revered icon had earlier arrived Kano at about 4 p.m. through the Nigeria Air Force airstrip in a military jet and was immediately conveyed to his house at Dawaki Road, and then to the Emir palace where he was prayed for briefly.

He was buried at about 7p.m. as thousands tried unsuccessfully to gain access to the burial site.

Dignitaries that attended the burial prayers included Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, a number of ministers, state governors, top politicians, traditional leaders and diplomats.

Most of the prominent visitors however left early due to the confusion but the governor of Kano, Abdullai Ganduje; Jigawa, Badaru Abubakar; and that of Bauchi state, Mohammed Abubakar, waited till the end of the proceedings.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.